Copper, the CRM for G Suite, Is the Fastest Growing CRM for Digital Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, is the No. 1 CRM for agencies, with impressive YOY growth in the industry. Today's small-to-medium size creative, advertising, interactive and digital agencies are disrupting the way agencies have traditionally operated in years past across the globe. They're scrappy, fast-growing and trying to act nimble with multiple customer interactions happening at once. To better serve their unique needs, Copper is designed with the customer in mind first and operates directly within productivity suites like G Suite so agencies can focus on relationships, rather than cumbersome administrative tasks.

Agency customers that are using Copper have experienced rapid improvement when it comes to managing tasks and relationships, including a 38% increase in CRM adoption, 10 hours per user per week saved from data entry, a 41.7% improvement in collaboration on deals and a 63% increase in forecast accuracy.

Today's agency workforce is inherently digital and mobile, which has led to a new standard of communication. Copper is the CRM of choice for more than 900 global digital, advertising, interactive and creative agencies , big and small, including companies like Amigo, Creative Brands, Mansfield Marketing and Handsome. Agency customers can better manage customer and other business relationships by putting a full-featured CRM application within productivity suites like G Suite that they use every day.

"Copper is built with marketing and creative professionals in mind. We are constantly trying to meet the needs of creatives and pushing the limits of relationship management," said Dennis Fois, CEO at Copper. "We know that by integrating within tools that people already use and love, and allowing creatives to focus on strategic and creative work instead of time-consuming administrative tasks, we're delivering better accessibility and organization on every level."

Agency employees are living and breathing in productivity suites and Copper ensures their workflows are never interrupted. It operates in the background to ensure all conversations, projects and key business data needs are captured automatically. Companies and users can try Copper free of charge for 14 days and its pricing option can be found here .

