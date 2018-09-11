Copper Unveils SMB Productivity Stack with Four Best-of-Breed Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper , the Google-recommended CRM for today's digital workplace, today announced four new integrations to help small and midsized businesses (SMBs) be more productive and get the same leverage from technology investments as mid- and large-sized organizations. The four new integration partners, HubSpot, Zendesk, QuickBooks and Xero provides Copper customers with an integrated application stack that can share relationship data from customers, partners, vendors, investments and more, directly within their Gmail extension, as well as in Copper.

Small businesses have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the move of business applications to cloud and mobile, as it has eliminated most of the need for extensive on-site IT support and infrastructure. However, businesses still spend billions of dollars annually on system integrations and business process automation, posing complex challenges to SMBs. With pre-packaged integrations, Copper's small business stack eliminates those barriers by providing lines of business within instant access to relationship data from CRM, accounts payable and receivable, customer service and support, and marketing automation applications within the productivity applications they are used to. The automatic data sync between the platforms will allow users to spend less time each day searching for the background information they need to have successful interactions with customers.

"With even the smallest companies becoming data driven, the flow of information between applications becomes paramount to providing outstanding user experience," said Jon Aniano, chief product officer of Copper. "Gone are the days of asking sales, marketing, finance or support professionals to log into 5-7 different applications to get the information they need, while not having access to relevant data outside of their line of business. Cooper's mission is to build an application stack centered on user productivity, helping people across lines of businesses in relationship-driven organizations have the full picture."

Copper Small Business Stack integrations include:

HubSpot : Connects users' sales database to their marketing database. Sales and marketing teams are established to seamlessly share contacts, track deals and get deeper insight into every customer's journey.

: Connects users' sales database to their marketing database. Sales and marketing teams are established to seamlessly share contacts, track deals and get deeper insight into every customer's journey. Zendesk : Provides a seamless integration between sales and service teams to collaborate and resolve customer issues faster. This integration enables support teams to deliver a personal customer service experience based on continuous data from the sales side.

: Provides a seamless integration between sales and service teams to collaborate and resolve customer issues faster. This integration enables support teams to deliver a personal customer service experience based on continuous data from the sales side. QuickBooks : The integration provides Copper users with the ability to view past invoices and customer details from QuickBooks.

: The integration provides Copper users with the ability to view past invoices and customer details from QuickBooks. Xero: Integration directly connects users' sales database to their finance database. It allows teams to work faster, pay invoices quicker and increase efficiency for the finance department.

The integrations will be generally available to Copper customers in Q4.

About Copper

Copper is the CRM that works for you. Recommended by Google, it's the leading CRM for G Suite. Copper CRM puts the productivity of its users first by providing a seamless integration with G Suite, a beautiful user experience, and by helping teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco with over 200 employees, the company has raised $87M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Ventures and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com .

