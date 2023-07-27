Copper Wire Market- Top countries data and strategies based On industry trends [2023-2027]

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper wire market size is set to grow by USD 44.9 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The copper wire market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Alan Wire Co., Aviva Metals Inc., Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Elcowire Group AB, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Wire Group Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nexans SA, Ningbo Jintian Copper Group Co. Ltd., Proterial Cable America Inc., Prysmian Spa, Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Wire Market 2023-2027

Copper Wire Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The copper wire market report covers the following areas:

The copper wire market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing communication and electrical and electronics industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the strict air quality standards for copper smelters will hamper the market growth.

Copper Wire Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Driver

The growing communication and electrical and electronics industries are major factors notably driving the market growth. Copper wires find diverse applications in communication, electrical, and electronics industries, including domestic subscriber lines, local area networks, mobile phones, transformers, connectors, and various electronic gadgets. Their heat-sink properties and high efficiency make them a preferred choice for circuits in microprocessors. Additionally, they are widely utilized in power cables for medium- and low-voltage applications due to their excellent electrical conductivity. The surge in demand for electronic products in developing economies has further fueled the need for copper wires. As a result, the increasing demand for consumer and industrial electronic products is expected to drive significant growth in the global copper wire market during the forecast period.

Trends

The increasing number of renewable energy installations is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The widespread use of copper wires in the renewable energy industry, making electrical components and in solar panels, hydroelectric motors, geothermal heat pumps, transformers, and electric cables, contributes to the growth of the global copper wire market. Copper wires are preferred for high-energy efficiency applications due to their superior conductivity compared to aluminum. Moreover, their cost-effectiveness makes them a popular choice for manufacturing components, thereby reducing the overall cost of installations in solar and wind power systems. With increasing applications in the renewable energy sector, the global copper wire market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Challenge -

Growing fluctuations in copper prices are a major challenge hindering market growth. Various factors, including supply and demand dynamics, global economic conditions, geopolitical events, and investor sentiment, exert a significant influence on copper prices, leading to price fluctuations and impacting the cost and demand for copper wire in various industries. As copper prices rise, the cost of copper wire also increases, potentially affecting construction projects with higher expenses and potential delays or modifications. Since copper wire plays a crucial role in electrical and electronic equipment production, builders and contractors may explore alternatives or cost-saving measures, like substituting copper wire with other materials or revising project plans, which can further impact the demand for copper wire. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to significantly hinder the global copper wire market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Copper Wire Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Electrical And Electronics



Building And Construction



Telecommunication



Transportation



Others

Type

Low Voltage



Medium Voltage



High Voltage

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Copper Wire Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electrical and electronics, building and construction, telecommunication, transportation, and others), type (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The electrical and electronics segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Copper wires are widely favored in electrical and electronic applications due to their essential properties, including thermal and electrical conductivity, ductility, abrasion resistance, high mechanical strength, and biofouling resistance. These attributes make copper wires a preferred choice for various applications in the electrical and electronic industries. The use of high copper alloys and copper beryllium is prevalent in manufacturing wires for such applications. The growth of the electrical and electronics industry is propelled by factors like increasing disposable income, the availability of affordable electronic gadgets, and government initiatives aimed at developing energy conservation technologies. Additionally, the expansion of the Internet and broadband services, along with the rising demand for high-performance electrical components from sectors like defense, aerospace, and homeland security, are further driving the growth of the electrical and electronics segment. Consequently, these factors are expected to have a significant impact on the global copper wire market during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Copper Wire Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist copper wire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copper wire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copper wire market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copper wire market vendors

Copper Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alan Wire Co., Aviva Metals Inc., Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Elcowire Group AB, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Wire Group Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nexans SA, Ningbo Jintian Copper Group Co. Ltd., Proterial Cable America Inc., Prysmian Spa, Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

