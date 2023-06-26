COPPERFIELD CHIMNEY SUPPLY ACQUIRES NEW ENERGY DISTRIBUTING TO BETTER SERVE THE CHIMNEY AND HEARTH INDUSTRY

SCRANTON, Pa., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copperfield Chimney Supply ("Copperfield"), a subsidiary of Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings, LLC, today announced that it has acquired New Energy Distributing Inc. ("New Energy") a Midwest distributor serving retailers and contractors with high quality hearth products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"New Energy has built a solid reputation by offering high quality brands and providing excellent customer service. We see synergy with our product lines & service offerings," said Bryan Yourdon, CEO of Copperfield. "The combined offering will be a great benefit to Copperfield's new and existing customers."

New Energy Distributing, Inc was founded in 1978 and is dedicated to wood and gas fireplaces, stoves, and other hearth products. The company has grown to be a major supplier of hearth products to several hundred dealers, builders, and service providers throughout the Midwest. "Having New Energy become part of Copperfield is the right decision for our business. Copperfield will be a great partner for us and those we serve," said Rick Eudaley Founder & CEO of New Energy.

"With Copperfield's complimentary product lines and extensive resources, we are positioned to succeed like never before. I look forward to continuing our long-standing relationships of our customers and dealers while building new ones under Copperfield," said Doug Klosterman, Vice President of New Energy.

About Copperfield
Copperfield Chimney Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings, LLC, is a leading national distributor serving contractors and retailers in the sales and service of hearth and chimney systems. Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, they have distribution centers located in Bridgeport, NJ; Cleveland, OH; and Reno, NV to service customers throughout the United States and Canada.

