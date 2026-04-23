Copperhelm Emerges from Stealth with $7M Seed Funding with the Industry's First Agentic Cloud Security Platform

Led by TLV Partners, Copperhelm introduces AI agents that investigate and remediate cloud threats in real time

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copperhelm, a new cybersecurity company pioneering agentic cloud security, today announced its launch from stealth alongside $7 million in seed funding led by TLV Partners, with participation from toDay Ventures, ICON, and SaaS Ventures Israel. Notable Angel investors include Kfir Tishbi, Or Hiltch, Guy Zipori and Ephraim Yarmak. Already working with paying customers, including Fortune 500 enterprises, the company introduces a new model for cloud defense where AI agents replace manual workflows by continuously monitoring cloud environments, investigating threats, and executing real-time remediation, while keeping security teams in control.

Copperhelm Founders

Founded by Shimon Tolts, Eyar Zilberman, and Roman Labunsky, Copperhelm is built to address a growing gap in enterprise cloud security. The founding team brings deep experience from companies including Unity, McAfee, and RSA, with a track record of building cloud infrastructure and security products at scale. Their backgrounds include recognition as AWS Heroes, a CNCF Ambassador, a GitHub Star, and Y Combinator alumni.

AI has already transformed other domains, but it has not yet translated easily to cloud security. Cloud environments are highly complex and fragmented, making it difficult for AI to access and understand the full context needed to take action. Security teams cannot simply connect a general-purpose AI model to hundreds of cloud accounts and expect reliable results.

As AI agents take on more autonomous roles across industries, cloud security workflows have remained largely manual. Copperhelm changes that by bringing autonomy to cloud defense and enabling teams to operate at a fundamentally different scale. The company serves CISOs and security teams at large enterprises, offering a new model where humans remain in control and AI agents perform the heavy lifting. By continuously monitoring the environment, investigating threats, and remediating vulnerabilities, Copperhelm enables teams to focus on the most critical risks while significantly increasing operational efficiency.

Copperhelm solves this challenge with its Context Lake, a real-time decision layer for cloud security that structures and connects cloud data across environments, enabling AI agents to accurately investigate and remediate risk. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Copperhelm is purpose-built for cloud environments, operating across hundreds of accounts with the scale and connectivity required to take meaningful action. This enables its agents to continuously analyze infrastructure, validate real risk, and execute remediation with high confidence.

Built on its Context Lake, Copperhelm deploys purpose-built AI agents that act as an extension of the security team. These agents continuously analyze infrastructure, investigate real risk, and execute remediation actions in real time, enabling organizations to move from alert to resolution without traditional manual handoffs. With CopperHelm's agentic approach, one Fortune 500 company transformed 6 million of raw findings into a few hundreds evidence-backed shortlist of validated risks their teams could actually remediate, cutting engineering toil and accelerating action on the exposures that mattered most.

"Engineering teams got AI years ago; security was left behind doing manual work," said Shimon Tolts, CEO and Co-Founder of Copperhelm. "Copperhelm finally brings true AI to cloud security. It's like instantly adding twenty senior engineers to your team."

The platform includes specialized agents focused on network analysis, system behavior, adversary simulation, and automated remediation. These agents connect directly to live workloads, inspect active processes and container images, map cloud network topology, and deploy targeted protections such as WAF rules to mitigate threats without downtime.

"Applying AI to cloud security requires deep architectural expertise, not just generic models with integrations," said Rona Segev, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TLV Partners. "Shimon, Eyar, and Roman are true cloud veterans and the right team to bring autonomous AI into this space and shape the future of cloud defense."

The $7 million in funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand go-to-market efforts, and scale Copperhelm's engineering team. As part of today's announcement, Shay Michel, Managing Partner at Merlin Ventures, will join Copperhelm's board of directors.

About Copperhelm

Copperhelm is the leader in agentic cloud security, helping enterprises defend their cloud environments with AI agents that understand infrastructure as deeply as experienced engineers. By combining autonomous investigation and remediation with a real-time contextual understanding of cloud environments, Copperhelm enables security teams to eliminate manual work, reduce risk, and operate at an unprecedented scale. Founded by cloud and security veterans from Unity, McAfee, and RSA, the team includes recognized industry leaders, with CEO Shimon Tolts named an AWS Hero and CNCF Ambassador, and CPO Eyar Zilberman recognized as a GitHub Star. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Copperhelm serves global enterprises. Learn more at www.copperhelm.com.

Media:

Angelique Faul

513-633-0897

[email protected]

SOURCE Copperhelm