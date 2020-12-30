CopperJoint Compression Products Support New Year's Fitness Goals

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperJoint has always supported the notion of health from a multitude of paradigms, from nearly 200 articles and guides to copper infused compression clothing. As the world rings in the new year and resolutions unfold, beyond the celebration comes a fortification to ensure success. Avoiding injury, or helping to recovery quickly, keeps health resolutions on track.

CopperJoint.com Copper Infused Compression clothing

It is no surprise that the majority of people ponder and then claim a New Year's resolution. In fact, according to a recent survey over 73% of men and 74% of women plan to make one in 2021. Within the Millennial demographic, those numbers increase to nearly 90% of those polled. More interestingly, however, is the fact that of those committing to a New Year's resolution, nearly 75% of those resolutions will be focused on health and self-improvement.

While many will foray into the new year with a solid resolution to bolster their health, and while those ambitions are often vastly sincere, from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, the expectations of failure are often 70% to 83%. With nearly three quarters of resolutions failing to culminate, the question arises with regards to the catalyst for failure.

We can largely agree that failure to meet New Year's goals occurs, yet it is not always because of commitment to the resolution, nor lack thereof.

Stefano Starkel, founder and CEO of CopperJoint.com had this to say; "Embarking upon new fitness regimes is important to one's health, and indeed, can lead to a healthier, more fulfilling life. I commend those who aim to better their health, lives, and overall quality therein by fortifying their health and fitness. However, the body is prone to injury, and without proper precautions, this endeavor can fall short and impede one's goals." Mr. Starkel continues to say; "It is to this end, that we offer copper-infused compression products, which not only expedites recovery but just as important, can help to avoid injury from occurring in the first place."

The knee compression sleeve reviews illustrate support for running or biking, as well as copper compression elbow sleeves support lifting and the avid game of tennis. In fact, products are available for upper and lower body support and indeed, foot support.

The lens here is simple, preparation supports your body and hence your ability to meet your resolution goals. So before you join that gym, jump on the bike or lift a single weight, consider preparation and fortification to help avoid injury, allowing you to meet your health and resolution goals.

Media Contact Details:

Organization: CopperJoint, LLC

Name: Stefano Starkel, Founder

Address: 30 N Gould St Suite 4397 Sheridan, WY 82801

Phone: 307-309-4055

Website: https://www.coperjoint.com

Related Images

copperjoint-com.jpg

CopperJoint.com

CopperJoint.com Copper Infused Compression clothing

SOURCE CopperJoint.com