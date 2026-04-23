Copperline Golf Launches AI Voice Caddy App on iOS and Android

Three voice personalities turn any phone into a real-time caddy.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copperline Golf today announced that its AI-powered caddy app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The launch marks the first consumer golf app to ship with three distinct AI caddy personalities, letting players choose the coaching style that fits their round.

Instant Shot Recommendations

Unlike traditional golf GPS apps that show yardages and leave the decision to the player, Copperline Golf acts as a true on-course caddy: it listens, asks follow-ups, factors in wind, elevation, lie, and hazards, and delivers a club recommendation out loud — the way a tour caddy would.

Three Voice Personalities, One Caddy

Golfers tap a single button to start a conversation with one of three personalities:

Talk It Through — a full-conversation caddy that walks through the shot and talks strategy.

— a full-conversation caddy that walks through the shot and talks strategy. Just The Facts — a no-nonsense caddy that delivers club, carry, and aim in one clean callout.

— a no-nonsense caddy that delivers club, carry, and aim in one clean callout. Minimal — one sentence, one club, done. Built for tournaments and quiet courses.

All three run on the same engine: a personalized shot-dispersion model, real-time weather and elevation data, GPS course mapping with vector overlays, and a calculation engine refined over hundreds of rounds of testing.

Why Voice Changes the Round

Copperline Golf replaces the phone-out, tap-tap-tap model with a conversation. Players keep the phone pocketed, use Bluetooth earbuds, and get a recommendation before reaching the ball. For the 40+ million golfers in North America who play without a human caddy, the promise is simple: better decisions, fewer blow-ups, more enjoyable rounds.

What's Included at Launch

Three AI voice caddy personalities

Personalized club recommendations based on your shot dispersion

GPS hole maps with satellite imagery and vector overlays

Automatic wind, temperature, elevation, and lie detection

Passive shot tracking with round-level analytics

Bluetooth hands-free support

Five-tier skill system: Beginner through Tour Pro

Availability

Copperline Golf is a free download today, with an optional Pro subscription for unlimited voice sessions and advanced analytics.

About Copperline Golf

Copperline Golf is building the first AI-native golf experience — a caddy that learns your game, understands the course, and talks you through every shot.

copperlinegolf.com

SOURCE Copperline Golf