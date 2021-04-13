CopperPoint Announces Expanded Roles for Executive Leadership to Support Growing Family of Insurance Companies

Bob joined CopperPoint in 2017 with more than 30 years of experience in the property and casualty industry. His responsibilities include Claims and related processes, Data Management and Analytics, Corporate Development, Internal Audit, Information Technology, Program Management, Pay as you Go and the integration of alternative growth and acquisitions.

In addition, Rachel Davis-Schultz, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, is assuming an expanded role to include responsibility for Enterprise Operations. Prior to joining CopperPoint in 2019, Rachel served as Senior Director Human Resources – PBM Operations for Express Scripts. In that role, she supported all enterprise operations including pharmacy, call center and the operations strategy team. As Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer & Enterprise Operations, Rachel is responsible for all operational divisions for the CopperPoint Family of Companies including the Operational Resource Center, Claims and Policy Contact Center, Premium Audit and Billing & Collections.

"On behalf of the entire CopperPoint family, we would like to thank Scott for his tremendous leadership and contributions to the success of CopperPoint," said Marc Schmittlein, President and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "Scott has been instrumental in charting our strategic expansion by developing the operational infrastructure and innovation needed to scale and grow the company. I would like to wish Scott the very best on his well-deserved retirement and also congratulate both Bob and Rachel on their expanded roles."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $5 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.5 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Related Links

www.copperpoint.com

