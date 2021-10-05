CopperPoint Insurance Companies Names Dawn Jaffray Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Dawn Jaffray as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective October 11, 2021.

Ms. Jaffray joins CopperPoint Insurance Companies with more than 28 years of financial management within the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for United Fire Group Insurance (UFG).

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc E. Schmittlein, commented, "Our search for the right CFO has led us to Dawn, and I am thrilled to have her as part of our leadership team. As CopperPoint continues to expand its footprint and deliver on its strategic objectives, Dawn's broad experience and financial leadership will help guide our family of companies into the future."

Ms. Jaffray holds a Bachelor of Commerce from University of Windsor School of Business. She was named 2019 CFO of the Year by Corridor Business Journal.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.97 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies

