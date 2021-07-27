CopperPoint Names Kris Mathis Chief Workers' Compensation Claims Officer

PHOENIX, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based commercial insurance company, today announced that Kris Mathis has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Workers' Compensation Claims Officer. Mathis will succeed Ginny Arnett Caro who plans to retire at year-end after 21 years with the company.

In this role, Mathis will oversee all workers' compensation claims operations for the enterprise. He joined CopperPoint through the acquisition of PacificComp in 2018 and has over two decades of experience in the industry. Prior to CopperPoint, Mathis served in a progression of managerial and executive leadership positions in claims and field services for insurance carriers including SAFECO, CompWest, SeaBright and the Liberty Mutual Group.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Schmittlein, commented, "Ginny has been a vital part of the CopperPoint team for over 20 years and has been a great partner to our employees, agents and policyholders. I will personally miss working with her and wish Ginny and her husband all the best in retirement."

He continued, "Kris has been a trusted advisor and great addition to our leadership team over the last several years. His industry experience, technical expertise and commitment to claim service have earned him an exceptional reputation. Over the next six months, he will work side by side with Ginny ensuring a smooth transition for the team. I look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead."

Mathis earned a B.A. in History from California State University, Fullerton and a Juris Doctorate from Trinity Law School. He holds a Workers' Compensation Claims Professional (WCCP) designation and a Self-Insured Administrators Certificate from the California Department of Industrial Relations, Office of Self Insurance Plans (OSIP). He is a past member of the Governing Committee of the Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau (WCIRB) and currently serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the California Workers' Compensation Institute (CWCI). He also serves on the Advisory Committee for Kid's Chance of California.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.97 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

