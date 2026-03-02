CopperPoint names Thomas Beale SVP, CIO

CopperPoint brings bold tech leadership onboard to help shape future of innovation

PHOENIX, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions, today announced the addition of Thomas Beale to the organization as SVP, Chief Information Officer. Beale brings over two decades of experience leading high-impact teams and driving innovation across cybersecurity, software engineering, analytics, and enterprise architecture.

Thomas Beale

Beale's hiring comes at an exciting moment for CopperPoint, as the company advances its transformation agenda and strengthens its foundational technology platform. Beale will oversee the next phase of innovation, ensuring CopperPoint is positioned to support long term growth, operational expansion, and enhanced customer experience. He will report directly to President & CEO-Elect, Kellen Booher.

"In addition to deep engineering, architecture, and security experience, Thomas brings a product-centric mindset and a passion for customer experience that perfectly matches the CopperPoint culture," said Booher. "His hands-on technical expertise, strategic vision, and operational leadership will be assets for CopperPoint as we continue to grow, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Beale began his career as a cybersecurity tester before progressing into senior consulting and project leadership roles where he managed critical information security initiatives. In 2008, he co-founded Vigilante Bespoke, a specialist cybersecurity firm. He later co-founded Corax, a cyber risk intelligence platform.

Most recently, as Head of Engineering and Architecture for BOXX Insurance, Beale worked to enhance insurance automation processes and develop a platform to deliver advanced analytics and AI. Prior to BOXX Insurance, he worked as CTO of Converge and as Senior Director of Architecture at Guidewire Software.

"I am delighted to be joining CopperPoint, particularly at such a remarkable point in the company's 100-year journey," said Beale. "Technology and data have the power to transform how we support customers, anticipate risks, and safeguard policyholders. I'm excited to help lead the next wave of innovation at CopperPoint, strengthening our digital capabilities and creating an even more seamless and meaningful experience for our customers."

About CopperPoint

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing footprint in the United States, CopperPoint is positioned to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers and customers. It has $5.27 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.84 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies