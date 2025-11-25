Copperweld Explains the NEC's New 14 AWG CCA Inclusion

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2025 By Peter Graser, Copperweld

What It Means for Builders, Inspectors, and Electricians

14 AWG Copper-Clad Aluminum (CCA) is now approved for 10-amp branch circuits, expanding opportunities for energy-efficient, cost-stable design.

The 2026 edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC) now includes 14 AWG Copper-Clad Aluminum (CCA) as an approved conductor for 10-amp branch circuits — a milestone that expands the acceptance of bimetallic wire and opens new opportunities across residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

For decades, the minimum general-use branch circuit was 15 amps, requiring 14 AWG copper or 12 AWG CCA or aluminum. But as lighting efficiency improved — especially with the widespread adoption of LED technology — the load on lighting circuits has dropped dramatically. Recognizing this, the NEC now allows smaller, more resource-efficient 10-amp circuits for dedicated lighting circuits.

That's where 14 AWG CCA building wire comes in. It provides the performance and safety the NEC requires while conserving copper and stabilizing material costs. For electricians, it means more competitive installations without compromising quality. For builders and project managers, it means predictability and peace of mind.

The 10-amp lighting circuit isn't just a code change — it's a smarter circuit design that aligns with today's energy-efficient lighting and sustainability goals. As jurisdictions begin adopting the 2026 NEC over the next few years, Copperweld 's expanding CCA product line ensures contractors have a code-compliant option ready when they are.

Copperweld is the world leader in bimetallic wire and cable, specializing in power and grounding conductors for building construction, power grid, utilities, communications, and transportation. For over 110 years, Copperweld's metallurgical expertise and value-engineering approach have produced bimetallic products that revolutionize industries. Copperweld's commitment to American-made products lies in sourcing and manufacturing facilities in the heart of the USA, and the culture of excellence and innovation that inspired them over a century ago still drives them today.

Copperweld Copper-Clad Aluminum (CCA) Building Wire ® is engineered to meet the demands of modern residential, multifamily, and commercial construction. Code-compliant and easy to install, it offers value by stabilizing project costs, improving cycle times, reducing theft incentives, and supporting sustainable building practices through lower copper usage and improved energy efficiency. Builders and electrical contractors are turning to Copperweld Building Wir e as the smarter, more sustainable path forward in electrical wiring.

