Copperweld Stands Ready to Support Distributors and Utility Customers in the Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Copperweld

Sep 30, 2024, 11:18 ET

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Copperweld™ is committed to aiding distributors and utility companies in restoring power and rebuilding essential infrastructure. Recognizing the urgent need for safe and reliable grounding and riser wire solutions, Copperweld is fully prepared to support recovery efforts with stock available for immediate shipment. Our Copper-Clad Steel (CCS) grounding conductors and Stingray™ CCS transformer riser wire are engineered to offer superior performance for the electrical grid as communities recover from the storm.

Copperweld has transformer riser wire and grounding conductors in stock and ready to ship to locations impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Copperweld Century™ conductors deliver enhanced grounding capabilities, especially critical in the unstable post-hurricane environment. Our conductors outperform traditional copper by providing greater strength and corrosion resistance. This is crucial as the electrical grid is vulnerable to damage from wind, flooding, and debris.

As a partner in hurricane recovery, Copperweld is ready to supply wire quickly to those engaged in restoring electrical infrastructure. By choosing Copperweld Century™ and Stingray™ conductors, utility companies are investing in long-term, storm-resistant solutions that will help build a stronger, more resilient grid.

For more information on Copperweld power grid products, visit copperweld.com or contact us at 615-377-4200. 

