Coppin State University Receives Record 23,000 Applications

Student Interest in Coppin Reaches Highest Level in University History

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coppin State University has reached a historic milestone in student interest and enrollment momentum, receiving more than 23,000 undergraduate applications for the upcoming academic year, the highest number of applications in the university's history.

The record-setting number reflects growing interest in Coppin's academic programs, affordability, student-centered culture, and expanding reputation as one of the nation's leading urban HBCUs. University officials say the surge in applications demonstrates strong momentum as more students and families look to Coppin for access, opportunity, and career-focused education.

Coppin State receives record 23,000 applications, marking highest student interest in university history. Post this

"This is a defining moment for Coppin State University," said Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University. "Students and families across Maryland and beyond are recognizing what we have always known: Coppin is a place of opportunity, transformation, and excellence. The strength of these application numbers confirms that our momentum is real and that belief in Coppin has never been stronger."

University leaders say the increase reflects years of focused investments in student success, academic innovation, enrollment strategy, and institutional visibility. Coppin has experienced significant growth in recent years, including record retention rates, increased male enrollment, expanded academic offerings, and rising national attention for its community impact and workforce development initiatives.

The university has also expanded student-focused programs and support services designed to help students transition successfully to college and persist through graduation. These efforts have contributed to the university's growing appeal among prospective students and families. Key initiatives include:

Expand Eagle Nation — Coppin's outreach and enrollment engagement initiative designed to connect prospective students and families with the university experience.





Summer SOAR — A student success and retention initiative that provides academic advising, coaching, and support services to help students stay on track toward degree completion. Eligible students may also earn up to six free credit hours during the summer, helping accelerate progress while reducing educational costs.





Student Academic Success and Achievement (SASA) — Coppin's summer bridge program designed to help incoming students transition successfully into college by strengthening their academic preparation, campus engagement, and social connection before the start of their first semester. Career Development Opportunities — Internship preparation, career readiness programming, networking opportunities, and workforce alignment initiatives.





Mentorship and Student Engagement Programs — Support systems that connect students with faculty, staff, and peer mentors.





Wellness and Holistic Student Support Services — Resources focused on mental health, personal wellness, and overall student well-being.





Hands-On Learning Experiences — Experiential learning, research, and career-focused opportunities aligned with workforce and graduate school pathways.

"We are seeing unprecedented interest from prospective students who want an institution that is personal, supportive, and committed to their success," said Jinawa McNeil, director of the Office of Admissions. "Students are choosing Coppin because they see a university that believes in them, invests in them, and prepares them for meaningful careers and leadership opportunities. These application numbers demonstrate the growing demand for the Coppin experience."

University officials also noted that the admissions surge reflects the university's expanding reach among first-generation students, transfer students, adult learners, and students seeking career-focused academic pathways tied directly to workforce needs.

"At a time when many institutions across the country are facing enrollment challenges, Coppin continues to move in the opposite direction because we are deeply focused on outcomes and student achievement," said James Stewart, associate vice president for Student Development and Achievement. "Students want to attend institutions where they feel seen, supported, and empowered. Coppin is delivering that environment, and the response from students and families has been extraordinary."

The historic application totals continue a period of strong institutional momentum for Coppin, including rising enrollment, expanded partnerships, and increased investments in academic excellence and student support services. University leaders say the numbers also reinforce Coppin's growing position as a destination institution for students seeking access, opportunity, and upward mobility.

"As Baltimore's Hometown University, Coppin's mission has always centered on transforming lives through education," Jenkins said. "This record-breaking interest signals that more students than ever are looking to Coppin as a place where they can thrive academically, professionally, and personally."

Media Contact:

CherRae Dickerson

[email protected]

410.951.6548

Dr. B. Keith Coleman

[email protected]

410.951.3000

SOURCE Coppin State University