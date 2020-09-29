Copyright Law Book Explains How E-Commerce Sellers Can Protect their Brands and their Bottom Line

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that it is reissuing its widely successful "Copyright Law for Brand Managers" e-book with new information critical to brand managers selling original products on e-commerce platforms. The book covers topics such as how high-quality images and the most common verbiage used by brand managers to help their brands stand out in the online marketplace are the most common sources of infringement issues. The e-book also covers how brand managers need to be aware of exceptions like the First Sale Doctrine that may or may not protect unauthorized sellers from claims of infringement.

"Brand Managers should have a thorough understanding of copyright law in order to effectively monitor and protect their brand. The works most commonly copyright protected by e-commerce sellers are images and verbiage," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. "It is vital that sellers take this and other brand protections seriously since oversights can lead to a negative impact on sales down the road."

Amazon, along with other e-commerce platforms, offer unprecedented opportunities for brands to thrive but they also hold very high standard for those taking advantage of their platforms. To protect the integrity of their products, brand managers must garner as much knowledge as they can about these standards. "Copyright Law for Brand Managers" provides a comprehensive review of copyright law as a crucial part of any successful brand management effort.

"In 'Copyright Law for Brand Managers' we cover the origins of intellectual property law, and the evolution and implementation of critical legislation relevant to the ways in which the copyright protections of brands can be upheld in the digital era. Most importantly, we discuss the ways in which brand managers can protect and grow their brands on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon with a deep understanding of copyright law," said Rob Segall, Esq., managing partner at the firm. "We have also identified the limitations of copyright protections that brand managers need to be most aware of."

Along with the e-book, Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. has developed a series of videos dedicated to copyright law and other brand protection topics that are essential to the success of online sellers. As the 21st century global marketplace continues to evolve, brand managers must possess a level of understanding of how to protect their brands online in order to maintain its reputation and lasting image with consumers.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at BrandProtectionAmazon.com.

