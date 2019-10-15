Copytalk and Redtail Technology Partner to Embed One-Touch Dictation and Transcription in FinServ's Top CRM Platform

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to financial advisors and enterprise executives who demand fingertip access to workflow-automation tools, Copytalk, the most prominent transcription service for financial professionals, has joined with Redtail Technology ("Redtail"), the leading provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for financial-services firms, to embed one-touch dictation and transcription technology where one's fingertips can access it most easily: on Redtail's dashboard.

The technology, called Copytalker™, is the definition of "seamless technology" – the functional equivalent of embedding a transcriptionist fluent in financial terminology onto a CRM screen. Click the Copytalker™ button and dictate client-meeting notes. The voice file is then uploaded to Copytalk, which creates a transcription and sends it to the appropriate client's page in Redtail CRM.

"Eliminating the phone call produces substantial efficiency," said Copytalk CEO Maree Moscati. "The convenience of one-touch dictation will encourage advisors and executives to document their meetings more often and more fully. If even one key discussion point is kept from falling through the cracks, the benefit to client and enterprise could be significant. Consider the value of saving many key discussion points!"

"At Redtail, we are always looking for new ways to maximize the advisor's time and efficiencies," said Redtail CEO Brian McLaughlin. "In creating seamless functionality for dictation and documentation, our newly expanded partnership with Copytalk's Copytalker™ does exactly that."

About Copytalk: Copytalk is the most prominent transcription service engineered to meet the financial-service industry's uniquely rigorous standard of accuracy and privacy in the recording of dictated client-meeting notes and the preparation and delivery of transcriptions. Its Mobile Scribe transcribes dictation on the go while Digiscribe transcribes everything from meeting notes to conferences to uploaded media. Its newest offering is Copytalker™ – an on-screen button that allows users to click and dictate. For more, visit www.copytalk.com

About Redtail Technology:

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

