Copytalk CEO Maree Moscati Bestowed 2018 BISA Career Achievement Award

Maree Moscati , CEO, Copytalk, LLC

Copytalk would like to congratulate our formidable leader on her esteemed award. Maree's hard work, dedication and passion drive this industry and BISA forward. Having a strong background in Financial Services, Wealth Management & Trust allows her to understand the environment, regulations and challenges faced by advisors, managers and compliance directors.

"I am humbled and honored to be the recipient of this incredible recognition. I have been blessed with many wonderful and giving people along my path within the financial services industry and I graciously thank the Board of Directors for bestowing this award," said Maree Moscati, CEO.

About Copytalk® – Life Securely Noted

Copytalk® has provided industry-leading, secure transcription services to financial services and prominent companies since 2001. We are the leader in mobile transcription services. We further enhance our offerings with Enterprise Preferred Pricing Programs and welcome FINTECH firms to integrate with our platforms. www.copytalk.com | 866.267.9825 ext. 106

About the Bank Insurance & Securities Association

The Bank Insurance & Securities Association is the leading financial services industry association dedicated to serving those responsible for the marketing, sales and distribution of securities, insurance, and other financial products and advisory services through the bank channel. Member companies include depository institutions of all sizes, their broker/dealer and mutual fund subsidiaries, third-party marketing companies, product manufacturers and firms providing products, technology or services to support these enterprises. For more information, visit www.bisanet.org.

