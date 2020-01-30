Copytalk to Launch C-Suite Webinar Series Navigating The Financial Advisor Desktop

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next month, Copytalk, the most prominent transcription service for financial professionals, will launch a monthly webinar series called Navigating The Financial Advisor Desktop. The series will feature C-suite industry experts offering insights into the changing advisor experience and opportunities for technology to complement the human side of advice.

Copytalk is launching the series in response to the recent growth in technology – such as client relationship management (CRM), portfolio management, rebalancing, and financial planning tools – that advisors use on a daily basis to operate their business and provide advice to clients.

"With so many exciting new tools available, it can be a real challenge for financial advisors and wealth management firms as a whole to master this technology while doing the myriad of other items on their plates," says Copytalk CEO Maree Moscati, who will host the series. "I'm excited that we will bring some of the best minds in the industry together to help firms navigate through this uncharted territory."

"There are plenty of platforms and approaches, so it can be daunting for firms and independent advisors to decide what's right for them," says Doug Wardley, Vice President of Product Strategy for LPL Financial and a webinar participant. "I'm honored to be part of a series that will help them make that decision by providing insight into where the advisor desktop is today and where it will be going in the future."

Other series participants include: Michelle Feinstein, Director of Technology Solution Consulting and Client Engagement for for BNY Mellon Pershing, and Theodore Toso, CEO of Trinlogix, with many more soon to be announced.

Copytalk's Navigating The Financial Advisor Desktop will run on the BrightTalk webinar channel, with the first airing at 11am ET on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Please click here to sign up.

About Copytalk: Copytalk is the most prominent transcription service engineered to meet the financial-service industry's uniquely rigorous standard of accuracy and privacy in the recording of dictated client-meeting notes and the preparation and delivery of transcriptions. Its Mobile Scribe transcribes dictation on the go while Digiscribe transcribes everything from meeting notes to conferences to uploaded media. Its newest offering is Copytalker™ – an on-screen button that allows users to click and dictate. For more, visit www.copytalk.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

April Rudin – The Rudin Group

April@therudingroup.com

201.978.5818

SOURCE Copytalk

Related Links

http://www.copytalk.com

