Copywriter Seeking Work-Life Balance Through Staffing Named 2026 National Staffing Employee of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior copywriting contractor Nichole Dubil of Cella by Randstad Digital is the 2026 National Staffing Employee of the Year, the American Staffing Association announced today. The program is sponsored by StaffPro 3, a division of PMC Insurance Group.

The announcement marks the beginning of National Staffing Employee Week, which runs this year from Sept. 8 to 14 and highlights the achievements of the millions of temporary and contract employees hired by U.S. staffing agencies each year.

Dubil, who is also the Professional-Managerial Sector All-Star, partnered with a staffing firm to help her regain her work–life balance and build her skillset.

Before joining Cella by Randstad Digital, Dubil was the marketing director for a national corporation where she, as she says, "was wearing 50 hats at once, and often in the same meeting."

She wanted a chance to do meaningful work that ignited her passion for health care and writing, so she turned to Cella by Randstad Digital.

"I've always been passionate about helping people understand their health, and staffing gave me the chance to work with clients whose missions align with that purpose," Dubil said. "The pace, the complexity, and the caliber of clients have sharpened my thinking and deepened my expertise."

Dubil started work as a senior copywriting contractor for Quest Diagnostics, a role that allows her the ability to help turn complex medical text into health information that, as she said, is "clear, accessible, and human."

"Nichole's story highlights the way job seekers can partner with staffing and recruiting firms to achieve the work–life balance they desire while pursuing meaningful work," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA.

"National Staffing Employee Week is an opportunity to celebrate the nearly two million temporary and contract workers partnering with staffing and recruiting agencies each year. From the entry level to the c-suite, job seekers are finding career advancement and success with staffing."

Engineering, IT, and Scientific Sector All-Star

James Youngman

Harvey Nash

After more than 20 years as a schoolteacher and coach, James Youngman was ready for a new chapter, specifically at Caterpillar. A friend suggested working with talent and technology solutions provider Harvey Nash, which was partnering with the equipment manufacturer.

Through Harvey Nash, Youngman got his foot in the door at Caterpillar and gained the skills needed to become a supplier performance engineer. He's excelled in the role, developing a new process that could save the client company millions annually.

Youngman's story shows how partnering with a staffing firm delivers career-changing opportunities for workers and measurable returns on investment for clients.

Health Care Sector All-Star

Jessy Reji

The Arora Group

After traveling the world as a contract nurse in neonatal intensive care units, Jessy Reji brought her expertise to Walter Reed Military Medical Center. She is routinely relied on for some of the NICU's most sensitive procedures in patients born prematurely.

In one instance, she inserted an intravenous line to stabilize the premature infant of a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, earning her recognition on the Medical Center's website and social media. She precepts new nurses, leads educational sessions, and is routinely called upon by physicians for the most delicate cases. Reji's story exemplifies the ways partnering with a staffing agency can help clients gain access to consistent, expert talent who can change the lives of patients.

Industrial Sector All-Star

Fatima Chavez de Solis

Employbridge

As a production associate for Employbridge, Fatima Chavez de Solis is a member of the inaugural ToyotAbility program at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texasfactory in San Antonio. The ToyotAbility program provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to engage in subcomponent work.

As someone who uses a wheelchair, Chavez de Solis has used her perspective regarding her work area and tools used to suggest ergonomic and operational improvements that Toyota has implemented.

Chavez de Solis's story demonstrates the ways staffing can open doors to opportunities for job seekers and help clients find quality talent who can improve their operations.

Office-Administrative Sector All-Star

Lennie Gray

Express Employment Professionals

Lennie Gray was looking for help in the next chapter of her life following a series of personal tragedies and the subsequent loss of her job. She turned to her local Express Employment Professionals, located near friends in Sedalia, MO. The staffing firm placed her in a number of temporary administrative roles, and she excelled.

Soon, Gray was placed with a landscaping company to serve as its office manager-in-training while the current office manager prepared for retirement. She completed her evaluation period through Express Employment Professionals and is now a full-time employee at the client company. In the face of adversity, Gray partnered with a staffing firm to help grow her career and move forward in her life.

