COQUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS JENNIE GLAZER AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD GLOBAL NONPROFIT THINK TANK AND ADVISORY FIRM

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coqual, a nonprofit think tank dedicated to fostering talent innovation, diversity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace, has announced the appointment of Jennie Glazer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Glazer, who previously served as Coqual's Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO, will report directly to the Board of Directors and lead the organization's efforts to provide impactful research, generative convenings, and advisory services to some of the world's largest corporations.

At a time when workplaces are uniquely positioned to bridge divides, spur creativity, and build resilient teams, Coqual's mission has never been more critical. Combining innovative research with a global community of practice, Coqual equips its more than 100 member companies to turn inclusion into a driving force for innovation and productivity. Glazer succeeds Lanaya Irvin, who served as CEO since March 2021.

With over 25 years of experience in leadership and organizational transformation, Glazer has successfully guided teams in both Fortune 500 companies and nonprofit organizations to turn vision into action and deliver measurable results that transform workplaces where employees from all backgrounds can thrive.

"Jennie's action-oriented leadership, unwavering dedication, and steadfast commitment to our mission will be crucial as we build on two decades of championing equity, inclusion, and belonging globally," said Carolyn Buck Luce, Coqual's co-founder and board co-chair. "Her profound expertise, passion, and strategic vision will empower Coqual to drive impactful, actionable research and insights, empowering our global task force of vanguard companies, committed to creating workplaces where all employees can work up to the level of their ambitions, talents and dreams."

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment," said Glazer. "Workplaces today have a chance to do more than adapt—they can lead the way in building cultures where everyone feels valued, empowered, and able to thrive. Coqual's legacy of turning insights into action has shown what's possible when leaders embrace inclusion as a driver of resilience, innovation, and connection. I'm excited to partner with our incredible community to take on the challenges ahead and create a future where workplaces are engines of positive change for people and society."

Since its inception, Coqual has published over 40 influential studies guiding corporate DEI policies worldwide, including notable reports like Challenging Norms, Being Black in Corporate America, and The Power of Belonging.

Before joining Coqual, Glazer founded Teamkind, a coaching and facilitation firm for teams and leaders, and held senior roles at Citi and Morgan Stanley, where she led agile transformation, diversity and inclusion strategies, and innovative talent development initiatives. A recognized thought leader, Jennie received the MAKERS@ Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Award for her contributions to advancing inclusive leadership. Jennie is a passionate advocate for neurodiversity and serves as Co-Chair of the Board of EPIC Players, a nonprofit theater company showcasing neurodivergent talent.

About Coqual: Coqual is a leading global, nonprofit think tank dedicated to helping leaders design diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces where every person belongs. Founded in 2004, Coqual provides in-depth research, thought leadership, and data-driven, actionable solutions for companies to address bias and barriers to inclusion for underrepresented populations in the workplace. Coqual's cutting-edge research and advisory services focus on gender, race, ethnicity, disability, veteran status and LGBTQ identities, and others—as well as the intersections among these groups. For more information, visit www.coqual.org .

