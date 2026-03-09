Cora Launches Expert Advisory Board: The Cora Council

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cora proudly announces the launch of The Cora Council, a distinguished advisory board of leading women's health experts dedicated to advancing menstrual wellness and transforming the way we talk about periods.

The Council brings decades of experience in women's health, reproductive science, clinical care, and education to guide Cora's product innovation and educational content. From creating clean, high-performing products to translating complex science into clear, actionable information, the Council ensures that expertise drives innovation and education.

"At Cora, we believe period care should be rooted in expertise and transparency," said Dana Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer at Cora. "The Cora Council strengthens our commitment to creating products women can trust while helping make conversations about menstrual health more informed, honest, and accessible."

The Council is helping shift periods from a whispered topic to a mainstream conversation. By normalizing dialogue and dismantling stigma, it supports Cora's mission: to make understanding your body easier, clearer, and more empowering.

Members of the Cora Council are available for media interviews and expert commentary on menstrual health, reproductive wellness, hormonal health, and the evolving period care landscape.

Meet the Cora Council Members

Dr. Jennifer Wider

Dr. Jennifer Wider is a Princeton graduate and Mount Sinai-trained physician with 25+ years translating medical information for consumers. She has appeared on The Today Show, CBS News, CNN, and Fox News, serves on advisory boards for Cosmopolitan and Health magazines, hosts SiriusXM shows, and is the author of four women's health books.

Dr. Tosha Rogers

Dr. Tosha Rogers is a board-certified OB/GYN and founder of Atlanta Premier OB/GYN, providing personalized, holistic women's healthcare. She educates and empowers women through speaking engagements and community events, sharing expertise and practical insights on reproductive health, maternal wellness, and self-care.

Erica Chidi

Erica Chidi is the co-founder and former CEO of LOOM, a sexual and reproductive health app acquired by Perelel Health in 2024. She is a full-spectrum doula, health educator, and author of "Nurture: A Modern Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, Early Motherhood." Through her studio ISE ISE, she consults on innovation for Nike and startups while developing TV projects, including an original series with Onyx Collective/Disney Entertainment.

About Cora

Cora is a leading provider of natural period and bladder care products that provide comfort through the uncomfortable. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton and reusable options such as cups and discs. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without. Cora has given over 24 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in the United States, Kenya, India, and Europe. Cora's products are available at Cora.life and at national retailers such as Target, Walmart, CVS, Costco, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.cora.life.

