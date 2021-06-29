CORA Physical Therapy Announces Orthopaedic Residency Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy, a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, is excited to announce its new Orthopaedic Residency Program. The company is currently accepting applications from graduates of CAPTE-accredited PT programs for its first cohort, to begin in September 2021.

The application process marks phase two of a two-year vetting process to become fully accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). The first step was successful completion of ABPTRFE's rigorous Application for Candidacy, consisting of both a written report and peer review of the program.

"We are delighted that our long-held dream of offering our own residency program is becoming a reality," said Kessem Winger, EVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Clinical Officer & Privacy Officer at CORA Physical Therapy. "The residency program demonstrates CORA's wholehearted commitment to clinical excellence and furthering professionalism within our industry." While many academic institutions and hospital systems offer residency programs, CORA will be one of only 30 private outpatient physical therapy organizations making in-house residency available to new clinicians.

According to Jessica Heath-Byerly, CORA Director of Clinical Education and Orthopaedic Residency Program Director, a key advantage of CORA's program is that participants can go through the manual certification process at the same time they are completing residency. "We've worked hard to ensure that our residency program offers maximum value to participants as it demonstrates CORA's treatment model. It's a real reflection of our company culture and values to treat everyone right—employees and patients."

The 13-month residency program incorporates clinical practice hours, one-on-one mentoring with board-certified specialists, a live and self-study didactic curriculum, and a research design component. On successful completion of the program's stringent requirements, participants are prepared to sit for the ABPTS Board Certification Examination in Orthopaedics.

CORA has long been committed to student education and professional development, with in-house clinical programs, mentoring and clinical rotation opportunities for students in partnerships with 50+ schools. Robb Seahorn, PT, CSCS, Director of Academic Partnerships at CORA said, "Our new Orthopaedic Residency Program will be a huge benefit to PT students. It's something they're looking for as they graduate, and having a program in-house at CORA puts their continuing education within easy reach." Seahorn said CORA is projected to have nearly 900 professional students in CORA clinics this year.

For more information on how to apply for residency, visit coraphysicaltherapy.com/residency-programs/ or email [email protected].

About CORA

CORA Physical Therapy is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. The company operates more than 225 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

