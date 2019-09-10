CORA Physical Therapy Mobilizes 200+ Collection Sites for Hurricane Dorian Relief

Partnerships with local community groups and civic organizations are being established to deliver donated items to the Bahamas

News provided by

CORA Physical Therapy

Sep 10, 2019, 07:00 ET

LIMA, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CORA Health Services, Inc., known as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced nationwide relief efforts to assist in the aid of those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. CORA will be accepting donations at more than 200 clinic locations in nine states effective immediately. Each clinic will serve as a distribution for basic supplies to send to residents of the Bahamas who have suffered direct and historic impacts from the storm.

"We are witnessing a humanitarian crisis for the people of Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands," said Javier Othon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CORA Physical Therapy. "Bahamians are suffering and they need our help during the darkest days; it's critically important that we use our platform and resources to do our part in providing these communities with basic necessities such as food, medical, and hygiene supplies and other non-perishable items that quite simply are non-existent there today."

Donations will be accepted at CORA clinics through Sept. 20. At that time, efforts to pick up donated goods will be coordinated with local churches, civic organizations, and community groups with credible ties in the Bahamas. These partnerships will ensure the frequent delivery of much-needed supplies to residents, while also broadening CORA's expansive network in hopes of reaching a larger population and making a greater impact. Each collection site is accepting the following items: 

Hygiene Supplies

General Supplies

Medical Supplies 

Deodorant 

Canned Goods 

Adhesive/Non-Adhesive Bandages

Feminine Products 

Manual Can Openers

Rubbing Alcohol 

Razors 

Water

Gauze and Tape 

Shaving Cream 

Face and Dust Masks

Acetaminophen 

Shampoo 

Flashlights 

Aspirin 

Conditioner 

Gas Containers 

Ibuprofen 

Soaps (Bars or Liquids)

Hand and Foot Warmers 

Rubbing Alcohol 

Toothpaste 

Batteries (especially D)

Peroxide 

Toothbrushes

Trash Bags 

Mouthwash

Wipes (Cleaning and Baby)

Brushes

Diapers and Formula

Hair Ties 

Non-perishable foods 

Hand Sanitizer

Mosquito Spray 

Sunscreen

Tents

Othon continued, "Our communities are mobilizing, our folks are feeling empowered to take action, our teams are rallying around an incredible outpouring of compassion that epitomizes strength in numbers. There is no doubt in our minds that we can make a heartfelt impact, together. On behalf of the entire CORA Team, we thank you for your support."

To find a CORA collection site nearest you, please visit www.coraphysicaltherapy.com/locations.

About CORA

CORA Health Services, Inc. ("CORA Physical Therapy") offers the complete spectrum of outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation services, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors using proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. CORA operates 200+ clinics in nine states across the Southeast and Midwest including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri. https://www.coraphysicaltherapy.com

Media Contacts:

Jennifer McNeill | jmcneill@corahealth.com | 919-708-2721

Chris Herting | cherting@corahealth.com | 352-231-5497

Related Files

CORA-Logo-H_600x200.jpg

SOURCE CORA Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.coraphysicaltherapy.com

Also from this source

CORA Physical Therapy Increases Presence in Illinois with...

CORA Physical Therapy Expands Into Missouri; Acquires Additional...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CORA Physical Therapy Mobilizes 200+ Collection Sites for Hurricane Dorian Relief

News provided by

CORA Physical Therapy

Sep 10, 2019, 07:00 ET