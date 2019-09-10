CORA Physical Therapy Mobilizes 200+ Collection Sites for Hurricane Dorian Relief

LIMA, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CORA Health Services, Inc., known as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced nationwide relief efforts to assist in the aid of those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. CORA will be accepting donations at more than 200 clinic locations in nine states effective immediately. Each clinic will serve as a distribution for basic supplies to send to residents of the Bahamas who have suffered direct and historic impacts from the storm.

"We are witnessing a humanitarian crisis for the people of Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands," said Javier Othon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CORA Physical Therapy. "Bahamians are suffering and they need our help during the darkest days; it's critically important that we use our platform and resources to do our part in providing these communities with basic necessities such as food, medical, and hygiene supplies and other non-perishable items that quite simply are non-existent there today."

Donations will be accepted at CORA clinics through Sept. 20. At that time, efforts to pick up donated goods will be coordinated with local churches, civic organizations, and community groups with credible ties in the Bahamas. These partnerships will ensure the frequent delivery of much-needed supplies to residents, while also broadening CORA's expansive network in hopes of reaching a larger population and making a greater impact. Each collection site is accepting the following items:

Hygiene Supplies General Supplies Medical Supplies Deodorant Canned Goods Adhesive/Non-Adhesive Bandages Feminine Products Manual Can Openers Rubbing Alcohol Razors Water Gauze and Tape Shaving Cream Face and Dust Masks Acetaminophen Shampoo Flashlights Aspirin Conditioner Gas Containers Ibuprofen Soaps (Bars or Liquids) Hand and Foot Warmers Rubbing Alcohol Toothpaste Batteries (especially D) Peroxide Toothbrushes Trash Bags

Mouthwash Wipes (Cleaning and Baby)

Brushes Diapers and Formula

Hair Ties Non-perishable foods



Hand Sanitizer



Mosquito Spray



Sunscreen



Tents



Othon continued, "Our communities are mobilizing, our folks are feeling empowered to take action, our teams are rallying around an incredible outpouring of compassion that epitomizes strength in numbers. There is no doubt in our minds that we can make a heartfelt impact, together. On behalf of the entire CORA Team, we thank you for your support."

To find a CORA collection site nearest you, please visit www.coraphysicaltherapy.com/locations.

About CORA

CORA Health Services, Inc. ("CORA Physical Therapy") offers the complete spectrum of outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation services, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors using proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. CORA operates 200+ clinics in nine states across the Southeast and Midwest including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri. https://www.coraphysicaltherapy.com

Media Contacts:



Jennifer McNeill | jmcneill@corahealth.com | 919-708-2721



Chris Herting | cherting@corahealth.com | 352-231-5497



Related Files

CORA-Logo-H_600x200.jpg

SOURCE CORA Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.coraphysicaltherapy.com

