CORA Physical Therapy Opens Newest West Central FL Locations in The Villages and Leesburg

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced today the opening of its two newest clinics in West Central Florida. With headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, and regional offices in Orlando, CORA Magnolia and CORA Leesburg strengthen the company's presence in the central Florida area with 13 clinics now serving patient populations in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford-Ocala Metropolitan Areas.

CORA Magnolia, at 2155 Everglades Lane, is conveniently located in a new section of The Villages called Magnolia Plaza. The clinic marks the sixth location for CORA in The Villages, Fla., giving patients outpatient rehabilitation options for treatment based on their desired location.

Located approximately 15 miles east of Magnolia is CORA Leesburg, set to offer treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID recovery programs, pre- and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, chronic pain, and workplace injuries and workers' comp solutions. Both clinics reflect a new prototype look for CORA, designed to create a warmer, more welcoming, and comfortable environment for patients.

Jessica Gutschick PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, MTC, a resident of Leesburg, Fla., will manage both locations and brings special interests in pediatrics, sports, amputees, pain management, and tactical athletes. She earned her bachelor's degree in health sciences from the University of South Florida and her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Florida. "It's a passion of mine to work with patients who are eager to learn about themselves, their bodies, and how to maximize the longevity of their physical performance," said Jessica.

Additionally, her work with the tactical athlete population has led her to build a program called Healthy Heroes that will bridge injury prevention, rapid rehabilitation, and work-specific strength and conditioning for first responders and military personnel.

Although CORA Magnolia is currently seeing patients, the clinic's grand opening celebration is slated for Aug. 26 from 4-7 p.m. EDT. Food and drinks will be provided along with fun for the whole family. A separate meet-and-greet event for CORA Leesburg is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for more details coming soon.

Sally Darlin, CORA Senior Vice President, Operations, said, "We are really pleased to welcome the community to our new clinics in The Villages and Leesburg to ensure a safe and effective treatment environment for everyone. We're excited to extend our reach in helping the people of Central Florida get back to living a more pain-free life."

CORA accepts patients through direct access — no referral required — for people calling or walking into the clinic seeking physical therapy services, as well as through physician referrals. To ensure continuity of treatment, telehealth visits and therapy in the home are options for patients who cannot come into the clinic. CORA is one of the leading outpatient physical therapy providers in the country, with 4,000+ insurance plans accepted and payment options for patients without insurance.

About CORA

CORA Physical Therapy is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates more than 240 clinics in 10 states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

