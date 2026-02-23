Coral Care Raises $13 Million Series A to Expand Access to In-Home Pediatric Therapy Nationwide

Funding led by Haymaker Ventures supports expansion across major U.S. markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Care, the platform expanding access to in-home pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy, today announced it has raised a $13 million Series A round led by Haymaker Ventures, with participation from FCA Ventures and Peterson Ventures.

Additional investors include Alleycorp, Reach Capital, Jefferson River Capital, Greymatter Capital, Mother Ventures, and Charge Ventures.

The funding will accelerate Coral Care's national expansion, including newly launched markets in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. With this growth, Coral Care now operates across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Texas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, bringing in-home, insurance-covered pediatric therapy to families across its growing footprint nationwide.

Coral Care's clinician network has grown to more than 400 licensed providers across its markets, reflecting the rising demand from both families seeking accessible care and therapists pursuing more flexible, sustainable practice models. Families receiving therapy in the home remain in care longer, with more than 75% continuing services beyond four months, while Coral Care's technology platform reduces administrative workload for clinicians by up to 15 hours per week, enabling more time for direct patient care.

Today, Coral Care connects families with licensed Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs), Occupational Therapists (OTs), and Physical Therapists (PTs) who deliver care directly in children's homes, supporting needs ranging from speech and language development and feeding support to motor coordination, sensory processing, and functional development. By embedding therapy within children's natural environments, Coral Care helps clinicians deliver more contextual, real-world care while improving access and continuity for families.

Founded in 2023 by Jen Wirt, Coral Care was born from her firsthand experience navigating therapy services for her own daughter. After encountering long waitlists, complex insurance requirements, and limited in-network availability, Wirt set out to address the systemic barriers families face when seeking developmental care. She built Coral Care to make therapy easier to find, easier to access, and more sustainable over time.

"We're building the care infrastructure that allows pediatric therapy to scale without losing its humanity," said Jen Wirt, Founder and CEO of Coral Care. "By investing in clinicians and enabling in-home delivery, we're expanding access while strengthening the workforce behind it."

"Coral Care represents the modern approach to care delivery—one that is affordable, localized, and customized to meet patient needs. It allows providers to focus on patients rather than operational overhead," said Olivia Baribeau, Principal at Haymaker Ventures.

At a time when technology is reshaping healthcare delivery, Coral Care is building a modern care infrastructure powered by proprietary software that enables high-quality, in-person therapy at scale. The company's platform streamlines scheduling, documentation, billing, and credentialing, allowing therapists to focus on care delivery while building independent, community-based practices.

With new capital and expanding geographic reach, Coral Care plans to continue scaling its clinician network, launching additional markets, and investing in the technology infrastructure that powers its in-home care model.

