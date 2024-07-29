Coral Energy Group Rebrands as 2Rivers Group, Signaling a New Era of Development and Growth

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Energy Group proudly announces its rebranding to 2Rivers Group following the successful completion of a management buyout (MBO). This rebranding marks a significant transformation for the company and underlines its commitment to expansion and operational excellence under the renewed leadership of the senior management team. The rebranding marks a new chapter for the company.

"The rebranding to 2Rivers is much more than just a name change; it represents our evolution and vision for the future," said Mr. Ahmed Karimov, a director of 2Rivers Group. "Our management buyout and name change align our strategic interests by driving growth and innovation while focusing on our core competencies. The 2Rivers name reflects the forward-looking nature of our company, as rivers are powerful symbols of energy, renewal and connection."

This strategic rebranding underscores the Group's commitment to sustainable growth and demonstrates its dedication to the flow of energy that connects producers with end consumers. In addition, the 2Rivers Group reaffirms its commitment to high ethical standards, the core values of compliance, sustainability and transparency. "Rivers flow and converge to create greater strength and depth," added Mr. Karimov, "and this rebranding connects our past achievements with our future aspirations."

Going forward, 2Rivers Group plans to expand its activities, including the establishment of a subsidiary in Switzerland. 2Rivers focuses mainly on the MENA and Asian regions. The expansion in Switzerland will allow 2Rivers to incorporate a European focus into its strategic objectives. This new entity will act as a principal for part of the Group's trading activities and will strengthen 2Rivers' global presence and operational capabilities.

About 2Rivers Group

2Rivers Group, formerly Coral Energy Group, is a leading energy company specializing in the trading and distribution of energy commodities. With a solid commitment to operational excellence, 2Rivers Group serves a diverse portfolio of clients around the world. The company's experienced team and innovative approach drive its mission to deliver reliable energy solutions.

SOURCE 2Rivers Group