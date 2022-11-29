Coral Gables-based CG1 Solutions Selected to Join Singular Health's Partner Program to Market Australian Company's 3Dicom in the U.S.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CG1 Solutions (cg1Solutions.com), which specializes in providing engaging technology solutions for a wide variety of hospital clients throughout the United States, has recently been selected as the first U.S.-based company to join the Singular Health 3Dicom Partner Program.

As the first member of the 3Dicom Partner Program, Coral Gables-based CG1 will market the Australian-based company's leading edge 3Dicom technology, which allows end users to view standard 2D medical images—such as MRI, CT and PET scans—in 3D.

Singular Health's 3Dicom technology enables surgeons and other medical practitioners to view MRI, CT and PET scans in 3D. Coral Gables-based CG 1 solutions, which will market Singular Health's leading-edge 3Dicom technology to hospitals throughout the United States, is headed by Managing Partner Edwin Rivera.

"CG1 Solutions is excited to be part of the Singular Health Group partner program here in the United States," said CG1 Solutions' Managing Partner Edwin Rivera. "Singular Health's technology, particularly the 3Dicom Viewer, provides the next level of interaction and engagement. We see this application, which allows MRI, CT and PET scans to be viewed in 3D, as the new standard in the industry."

CG1 recently announced the long-awaited launch of a private beta test for Reality Hub, a metaverse training system for hospitals which will provide training on a wide range of medical equipment using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

"We are pleased to be working with CG1 Solutions, Singular Health's first Sales Partner and are encouraged by their joint vision and feedback on the 3Dicom software," said Singular Health's CEO, Thomas Hanly. "We look forward to working with them to promote 3Dicom Patient, R&D, and MD into the US hospital system to aid in patient education."

According to Rivera, a former Desert Storm Marine whose company has been designated as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), the 3Dicom technology—which provides interactive consultations with patients as well as pre-operative, immersive visualization in 3D and Virtual Reality—is an ideal fit for CG1.

"Because of our existing relationships with some of the country's leading hospital systems and the launch of our Reality Hub beta, the 3Dicom technology fits perfectly with our product line and our vision for the medical field," he said.

