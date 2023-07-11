Coral Gables Bolsters International Financial Advisor Growth

News provided by

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 11:24 ET

Addition of Tatiana Zurek Strengthens Firm's Ongoing Commitment to the LATAM Region and Building
Out Oppenheimer's Team in Fast-Growing Financial Services Hub

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued expansion of its international financial advisor business with the addition of Tatiana Zurek to its Coral Gables office in southern Florida. She will report to Guillermo Vega, Branch Manager, Managing Director-Investments.

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tatiana to our new state-of-the-art, multi-use facility in Coral Gables, which we recently opened to further support our accelerated growth in this fast-growing financial services hub. Tatiana's extensive experience focused on markets such as Central and South America demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting the unique needs of the international financial advisor community, including their ultra-high net worth individual and institutional client relationships."

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Zurek served at Merrill Lynch for 23 years. Her practice focuses on delivering a client-centric, advisory-based approach that utilizes an array of products and services to meet the needs of her sophisticated clientele. These include – but are not limited to – individual equities, fixed income, both active and passive disciplines and select private investments for qualified clients. 

"I am thrilled to join Oppenheimer, an institution that I have long admired for its entrepreneurialism, open architecture, focus on the offshore markets and strong support for financial advisors," Zurek said. "The Coral Gables office, in particular, stood out to me for its large concentration of international financial professionals, high percentage of women on the advisory team and reputation for attracting the best talent in the area."

More than 30 financial advisors are currently based in the Coral Gables office. Its wide array of sophisticated client solutions encompasses corporate and executive services, investment solutions and tactical allocations, financial planning and retirement planning, as well as trust services and estate planning.

"Tatiana's expertise makes her an ideal addition to the Coral Gables team," Vega said. "Like many of our colleagues here, she combines a keen awareness of capital markets with an exceptional ability to create positive financial outcomes for both institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients based in Latin America and beyond."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:
Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.