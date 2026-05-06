Coral Gables Hospital CEO Natalie Rodriguez Emerges as a Leading Voice in Healthcare and Community Leadership

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Gables Hospital highlights the impactful start of Chief Executive Officer Natalie Rodriguez, whose leadership is already resonating across the City Beautiful through visibility, engagement, and a clear vision for the future.

Coral Gables Hospital’s Earth Day Celebration, themed “Growing Today for a Greener Tomorrow.” Fifth Annual Women Who Lead event at Call Me Cuban at the historic Cardozo Hotel

As one of the youngest CEOs within a major healthcare system in South Florida (30 years old), Rodriguez represents a new generation of leadership grounded in accessibility, collaboration, and purpose-driven action. Since stepping into her role, she has prioritized being present across the community, reinforcing the hospital's role as both a trusted healthcare provider and an active civic partner.

During Women's Month, Rodriguez was recognized at multiple events for her leadership, including the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gathering, attended by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. She was also honored among 40 influential women at the Fifth Annual Women Who Lead event at Call Me Cuban at the historic Cardozo Hotel.

Her civic engagement continued with her appointment as a Trustee of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and her participation in the opening of Fire Station 4, demonstrating her commitment to the city's growth, safety, and infrastructure.

A defining moment of her early tenure was Coral Gables Hospital's Earth Day Celebration, themed "Growing Today for a Greener Tomorrow." The event featured a Tree Planting Ceremony and Time Capsule experience, bringing together hospital leadership, staff, and community stakeholders. Coral Gables Chamber President Jorge Arrizurieta addressed attendees, while a representative from Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago's office presented a Centennial Coin and the Mayor's Coin, placed into a time capsule to be opened in 50 years. Guests were invited to contribute messages, reinforcing a commitment to future generations. A Myrtle (Gardenia) tree was planted as a symbol of growth and resilience.

During the ceremony, Rodriguez introduced #GablesTrusted — Our Standard. Our Culture. Our Commitment, reinforcing a focus on delivering consistent, compassionate, high-quality care.

Coral Gables Hospital also celebrates its Leapfrog "A" Hospital Safety Grade, underscoring its commitment to excellence.

"Coral Gables Hospital has a strong legacy, and we are building on that foundation with intention and purpose," said Rodriguez. "Our focus is to earn and maintain the trust of our community—every patient, every interaction, every time."

Rodriguez is ushering in a new chapter for Coral Gables Hospital—one defined by trust, excellence, and connection.

For more information, visit: www.coralgableshospital.org Follow on social media: @CoralGablesHospital

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

305-968-2384

[email protected]

SOURCE Coral Gables Hospital