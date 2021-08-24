Coral launches special in-app content in honor of Sexual Health Month

Coral app's team of experts aim to give a platform to underrepresented identities within the sexual wellness space. Tweet this

Coral has a roster of nationally recognized and licensed sex therapists, researchers and experts who take part in live events, answer in-app user questions and offer educated guidance. The Sexual Health Month series will also feature authors and public figures, and present first-person stories and guided exercises on topics including:

Tackling difficult subjects in intimate relationships as a person of color with Natalie Patterson

Navigating sex and peri/menopause with Heather Corinna and Dr. Holly Richmond

and The power of pleasure for disabled people with Imani Barbarin

Overcoming dysphoria and a guide to sex toys for trans folx with Buck Angel

"For me, inclusivity means including like-minded people who want to learn and better themselves while feeling safe," says activist, speaker and entrepreneur Buck Angel, whose message of empowerment through self-acceptance has struck a passionate chord with people around the world. "Sex can be an intimidating thing to discuss for men, women and people from marginal communities. Feeling safe is how you learn."

Coral helps individuals cultivate their sexuality and transform their intimate relationships through a personalized mix of informative science, relevant stories and practical exercises. Since launching in 2019, Coral has raised over $4 million and attracted over 300,000 users to date. In 2020, the app became a pioneer in the sexual wellness market by launching Coral Connect, making it the first interactive sexual wellness app for couples. Through its secure in-app messaging thread, Coral Connect delivers guided intimacy exercises and playful daily prompts couples complete together, in-person or virtually.

Coral offers a freemium model for limited access and a $59/year subscription for unlimited access. To download the app, visit getcoral.app, and for more on Coral's Sexual Health Month offerings, follow @getcoral on Instagram.

