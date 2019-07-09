Coral Robots Launches Two Robot Vacuums Using the First Integrated Consumer Based Robot Operating System in the World

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral, a home robotics company, continues its mission to design robots to enhance the everyday lives of people by developing a new line of thoughtfully designed, 2-in-1 robot vacuums. The collection includes two new models, the Coral One Ultra and the Coral One Lite. These thoughtfully designed robots combine a smart vacuum with a powerful handheld in a patented, modular design. The Coral One Ultra is available at the introductory rate of $499, and the Coral One Lite is available at the introductory rate of $299.

Available now on Indiegogo , Coral introduces an innovative advancement to the robot vacuum space, which hasn't changed in 20 years. By incorporating their newly developed WaveOS into the devices, Coral have not only created cutting edge hardware for the home, but also a unique software with the potential to impact the future of automation and home robotics.

Features of the Coral One Ultra/Lite include:

Tangle-free brush with zero maintenance time:

A custom designed tangle-free brush made from micro-fibers means no more stuck cables or hairs to clean from your vacuum Better air quality in your home: The highest-grade HEPA + BioSafe filters prevent allergens and dust that inhibit breathing and pollute homes

Better air quality in your home:

Sleek design to clean under furniture:

Remote control your vacuum:

Customize your cleaning area:

Coral Reef app:

Chief Executive Officer Ted Ko commented, "Human/robot interaction has the potential to enhance lives by reducing the pain points associated with the everyday, and freeing time for more fulfilling activities. Combining thoughtful design and advanced technology that has yet to be seen in the robot vacuum industry, we are creating products that will continue to automatically improve themselves, meaning improved sustainability and innovation in the home."

"All design elements, and the use of the integrated app and Wave OS, have been carefully considered," says Coral Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Creative Officer George Ko. "While many smart home products rely on innovation for innovation's sake, our mission is to bring well designed products to the home that actually help you with your day-to-day tasks. Leveraging technologies today, in AI, machine learning, and software helps create a create a world of seamless robotic interaction."

About Coral

Led by co-founders and brothers Ted and George Ko, Coral is a home robotics company that provides an ecosystem of robotics products thoughtfully designed to enable people to live easier lives. Since its launch in September 2018, Coral has debuted an innovative and powerful 2-in-1 vacuum robot, the Coral One, which was the only robotic and hand-held vacuum on the market, alongside this new product line in 2019. The Coral team believes that purpose-driven robots empower people to achieve more and is committed to designing robots for people to enhance their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.coralrobots.com .

