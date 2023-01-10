Coral Smart Pool and Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean Partner to Pilot Coral's Innovative Drowning Detection Technology in Hotel Swimming Pools

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring a new level of safety to pools at hotels and resorts, Coral Smart Pool today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean to bring MYLO, its industry-defining "virtual lifeguard system," to the hotel chain.

As part of a pilot program, Coral Smart Pool has installed the MYLO system at the Leonardo Plaza Cypria Maris Beach Hotel in Paphos, Cyprus, to demonstrate the technology. The second stage of the program will see Coral equip the rest of Leonardo hotels in Cyprus with MYLO.

MYLO analyzes video above and below the pool's surface for a comprehensive monitoring view, creating an unprecedented level of protection as a virtual lifeguard. MYLO features both an above-ground camera and pressure sensors to identify if a person is entering the pool and can calculate risks. A high-resolution underwater camera detects a sinking person and sends a series of alarms to take action.

Other devices on the market can only identify an entry into the pool and this is simply not enough as 88% of drownings happen with adult supervision and the pool is active. MYLO works 24/7 and after it notifies that somebody entered the pool, unlike all other pool entry warning devices, continues to monitor activity to identify danger or drowning incidents. Accordingly in case of hotel pools, MYLO can provide several layers of protection to be used by the Hotel, for instance in the nights when the pools are not active MYLO can detect an entry to the pool and notify the staff, additionally when the pool is active and there is a person in distress MYLO will notify immediately the Lifeguard or the staff to take action.

"Vacations are meant to be fun and relaxing, but the hotel swimming pools can easily become a dangerous place for young children or inexperienced swimmers. With our proprietary technology hotels can create several layers of safety and protection for their guests having MYLO monitoring 24/7 every pool in the facility," said Shadie Bisharat, CEO of Coral Smart Pool. "Partnering with Leonardo Hotels Mediterranean allows us to bring MYLO to the hotel industry in addition to our consumer market. Having a Virtual Lifeguard as an inseparable part of the pool experience is our mission, having ZERO drownings is our vision. Whether in the hotel or at home MYLO gives you the peace of mind you need."

"Leonardo hotels are always looking for the maximum safety of our guests and this is why we are always looking to implement the most innovative technologies and infrastructure, with MYLO on the watch guests can have greater peace of mind," says Radu Mitroi, General Manager of Leonardo Cyprus.

Press kit: Mylo/ Leonardo Hotels Press Kit - Google Drive

ABOUT CORAL SMART POOL

Coral Smart Pool, the creators of the MYLO virtual lifeguard, are pioneers of award-winning computer vision and machine learning technology for monitoring pool activity. The company is leading the way in developing intelligent, intuitive, consumer-friendly solutions for residential pools. More information: www.CoralSmartPool.com.

Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean is part of the Fattal Hotel Group, characterized by dynamic growth, 240 hotels with 43,000+ rooms in 113 destinations and 20 countries are operated in Europe & Israel. The brand portfolio includes: Leonardo Hotels, Leonardo Royal Hotels, Leonardo Boutique Hotels, NYX Hotels by Leonardo Hotels, Jurys Inn and Herods.

