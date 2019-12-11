Coral Springs Museum of Art Issues Call for Art Submission to New 2020 Exhibit, "Inspired By"

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coral Springs Museum of Art (2855A Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065) is calling on regional artists to submit pieces for an exhibit unlike any other. From February 6 to March 7, 2020, the museum will host a juried exhibit of interpretive art with the theme of personal inspiration.

"This exhibit is exciting as it is an open theme that asks artist to share what inspires their work," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "We want to know what exactly inspires artists and showcase how that source of inspiration translates into unique pieces of art across multiple media."

Artists are encouraged to submit up to two pieces of work for inclusion in this exhibition. The works will be judged by "Museum Choice" and "People's Choice" with different recognition opportunities offered depending on category. The Museum Choice recipient will receive a solo show opportunity in the Kuhn Gallery at the Museum, and the People's Choice recipient will receive promotion on the Museum's social media channels; both recipients will receive a family-level membership to the Museum. A complementary Artist Reception will be hosted at the Museum on Wednesday, February 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., giving the community a chance to interact with the artists and the exhibit.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for artists to receive exposure in our gallery, and we are pleased to be able to bring great art to the local community," said Andrews.

Artists may enter pieces electronically by email to museuminfo@coralsprings.org, or in person for "same day" selection. The deadline for electronic consideration is Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. with a notification deadline of Saturday, January 25, 2020. For drop off submission, the consideration deadline is Saturday, February 1, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. As drop off pieces will go through a same day selection process, artists are required to return to the Museum in person at 3 p.m. on the day of submission to confirm acceptance and pick up unselected work. A $40 non-refundable jury fee will cover jury consideration, display within Coral Springs Museum of Art, the complimentary artist reception, and potential for award recognition.

For more information about the submission process, rules, and guidelines, visit http://bit.ly/CSMOAInspiredBySubmission. You can also learn more about Coral Springs Museum of Art, museum exhibits, and events by visiting coralspringsmuseum.org, emailing museuminfo@coralsprings.org, or calling (954) 340-5000.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About the Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted over one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

