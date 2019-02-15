Coral Springs Museum of Art Named 2019 Greenspoon Marder Non-Profit Organization of the Year - Arts

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, 2019, the Coral Springs Museum of Art received the Greenspoon Marder Non-Profit Organization of the Year – Arts Award at the 9th Annual Community Care Plan Non-Profit Awards presented by Signature Grand and hosted by 2-1-1 Broward.

Nominated alongside two other Broward-based nonprofit organizations, the Coral Springs Museum of Art was selected as the award recipient due to the Museum's significant contributions to the health and vibrancy of the larger community through arts programming. Moreover, the Museum demonstrated the ability to enhance awareness of and support for the arts through providing arts programming not typically represented in a museum environment.

"The entire team at the Museum strives to make art available to everyone and we are honored to be recognized by our fellow community stakeholders for the work we are doing," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

Following the tragedy that forever-changed our Broward community on February 14, 2018, the Coral Springs Museum of Art immediately became a refuge for teachers, parents, and students affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Throughout the days of February 15 and February 16, the Museum served as one of the acute crisis centers and welcomed a countless number of individuals in need of support. While the temporary crisis center was short term, the need for healing was not. Because of this, the Coral Springs Museum of Art rallied its partners and developed an innovative art-making program for therapeutic purposes. The result, Healing with Art, a program that continues to serve students, teachers, administrators, parents and community members in need of healing.

"Every program that we develop is intentional. We want our community to know that no matter what obstacles you are trying to overcome, the Museum is a place that offers tranquility and inspiration," said Andrews.

In addition to Healing with Art, the Coral Springs Museum of Art also offers a variety of other programming and events to bring people from different backgrounds, abilities and income levels together. Some of these programs include; complimentary artist meet-and-greet receptions, Art for Warriors, the Kaleidoscope program, ArtFull Saturday, and Summer in the Studio.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Museum's programming and events call (954) 340-5000 or visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org.

About 2-1-1 Broward

The mission of 2-1-1 Broward is to provide 24-hour comprehensive helpline and support services to individuals and families in our community seeking crisis intervention assistance and/or information and connections to health and human services in Broward County. Every call to 2-1-1 is answered by a trained, degreed counselor who listens to the caller's concerns, identifies their needs and connects them with agencies and programs that can help them. 2-1-1 Broward relies on the generous support of government agencies, corporations, foundations, and individuals to provide this vital community service. For more information regarding 2-1-1 and how you can help, please contact Tracy Schuldiner, Director of Events & Corporate Relations, at 954-390-0493 or visit www.211-broward.org.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted more than one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

