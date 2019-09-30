Coral Springs Museum of Art to Host Brew Ha-Ha Event to Benefit Museum Programs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktoberfest is coming to Coral Springs with the first ever "Brew Ha-Ha" event on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Coral Springs Museum of Art (2855A Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065).

"The Coral Springs Museum of Art is excited to partner with Funky Buddha Brewery for this fall themed celebration that will bring the whole community together," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "Brew Ha-Ha guests will experience the fun of Oktoberfest right here in South Florida with nude model painting, live polka and jazz music, and a silent auction."

Tickets are $20 per person and include a FREE stein, German food, and more. Five- dollar beers poured by Funky Buddha Brewery and five-dollar wines will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online, with no price difference. To purchase Brew Ha-Ha tickets, visit http://bit.ly/CSMOABrewHaHa19 or call (954) 340-5000.

"All proceeds from this fun community event will support innovative programming at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, such as the Art and Healing program, designed for pre-teen and teens coping with traumatic experiences, the Kaleidoscope Program, an art making program designed especially for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders, and Art for Warriors, an art program designed for our nation's war heroes," said Andrews.

For more information about the Coral Springs Museum of Art, museum exhibits and events, visit coralspringsmuseum.org, email museuminfo@coralsprings.org, or call (954) 340-5000.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About the Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted more than one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

