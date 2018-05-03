Coral Springs Museum of Art to Host Complimentary Artist Reception featuring Francie Bishop Good, Dana Donaty and Everglades on June 14, 2018

"Our complimentary receptions allow guests to speak with the artists firsthand about their work and connect with it on a deeper level," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "Although these artists use different methods of creation, these new exhibits in particular are vibrant, colorful and thought-provoking, which add to their technical excellence."

All three exhibits will be on display from Saturday, June 2 – Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Francie Bishop Good

Comus

Good and her mother graduated from the same high school in Allentown, Pennsylvania. After reflecting on photographs in her mother's "Comus" yearbook, comparing them to those is her yearbook, she used her interpretations as a limitless source of material for this series. Good cross-pollinates painting, photography, drawing and collage with digital layering to create portraits in a series that is a staccato of media and a hybrid form of portraiture. In "Comus," Good transforms high school yearbook pictures to a new reality.

Dana Donaty

Profoundly Playful – A Survey of Work



Widely recognized for her provocative canvases with unusual narrative, Donaty's unmistakable satirical lexicon is a perfect collision of reality and fantasy, psychological flirtation and a super-charged palette that is like a party about to get thoroughly out of control.

Forever Broward

ForEver Glades – en plein air

The Coral Springs Museum of Art, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Broward, takes a look at life west of Interstate 95 with a delightful collection of paintings created en plein air (painted outdoors) on the edge of the Everglades at Markham Park. The "west meets" east program continues throughout the season with lectures and art in public places.

Admission to the artist reception is free to the public. For more information on the reception and exhibits, contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art at (954) 340-5000 or museuminfo@coralsprings.org, or visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted more than 600,000 visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nichita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org.

