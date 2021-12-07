Coralogix Announces Availability in Red Hat Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix today announced it is now available through Red Hat Marketplace . Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

Coralogix provides a single, centralized platform for monitoring, visualizing, and alerting on a customer's observability data. As log, metric, and security data are ingested, Coralogix is designed to instantly narrow millions of events down to common patterns for deeper insights and faster troubleshooting. All of this is centered around Coralogix Cutting-Edge Streama Technology. Streama© is a stateful streaming analytics pipeline that analyzes data in real-time and creates snapshots of the system state for long-term trend analysis. This approach helps to eliminate the need to index and store data, so teams no longer need to choose between cost and coverage.

"Offering Coralogix on Red Hat Marketplace gives us the ability to expand access to our platform for monitoring, visualizing, and alerting to more users," said Ariel Assaraf, Chief Executive Officer at Coralogix. "Our goal is to give full observability in real-time without the typical restrictions around cost and coverage."

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystems, Products and Technologies, Red Hat. "Our goal with the marketplace is to make it faster and easier for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Coralogix that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

With Coralogix's OpenShift operator, customers are able to use the Kubernetes collection agents to Red Hat's OpenShift Operator model, designed to make it easier to deploy and manage data from customers' OpenShift Kubernetes clusters, allowing Coralogix's to be a native part of the OpenShift platform.

"Through Red Hat Marketplace, we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Coralogix and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world," said Kelly Hartman, Vice President, Ecosystem and Business Development, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. "Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. We're excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience."

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

