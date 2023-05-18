Coralogix Launches World First Tracing Cost Optimization

Coralogix

18 May, 2023, 09:44 ET

Coralogix enables infinite retention of Tracing data with 50-90% cost savings

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix, the leading in-stream observability platform, has launched the Tracing TCO Optimizer. The new solution enables Coralogix users to assign use cases to their tracing data, and realize up to 90% savings on their ingestion costs. There are no other platforms that offer this functionality.

"Traces are typically employed to provide a detailed operational view, but this is just one part of their value. Coralogix is now the only platform that allows users to define the use case for their data: whether the data be queried frequently, drive dashboards or be retained for historical analysis," said Yoni Farin, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. "This, combined with the power of Coralogix Remote Query and the Streama architecture, enables customers to infinitely retain and analyze their traces over years, while still delivering the remarkable cost optimizations that make Coralogix stand out in the industry."

New features and benefits of Tracing TCO Optimizer include:

  • Significant Tracing Cost Savings - Users can now assign use cases to their Tracing data. High priority data is indexed and queried frequently and enjoys access to every feature, Medium priority data (75% cost savings) drives dashboards, machine learning models, in-stream alerting and more, while Low priority data (90% cost savings) is retained for historical analysis and regulatory reasons within the Coralogix Archive.
  • Fine-grained Control - Data can be matched on whatever fields are attached to the trace, everything from language, to library version and error details.
  • Infinite Retention. Instant Access - Combined with Coralogix Remote Query, traces can be retained indefinitely and still accessed in seconds at no extra costs, without the need to reindex.

ABOUT CORALOGIX

Coralogix is the leading in-stream observability platform. It uses proprietary Streama© technology to provide modern engineering teams with real-time insights and trend analysis for their data without reliance on storage or indexing. For more information, please visit https://coralogix.com/

SOURCE Coralogix

