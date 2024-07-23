Coralogix Unveils World's First Mobile Real User Monitoring (RUM) Solution to Process Data In-Stream, Providing Rapid Error Tracking without Indexing

New feature empowers developers to identify and resolve mobile app issues quickly, enhancing user experience

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix, a leading provider of in-stream analytics for observability data, today announced the launch of its Mobile Real User Monitoring (RUM) solution for iOS applications, the world's first to provide error tracking without requiring prior indexing. With Streama© technology, the feature enables developers to identify errors swiftly, understand their impact, and resolve issues before they escalate, significantly improving mobile app performance and user satisfaction.

With over 70% of users abandoning an app if it takes too long to load, and half of users waiting no more than three seconds, the need for robust mobile app performance monitoring has never been more critical. A host of errors can occur, from crash errors to network errors, each with its own set of risks impacting organizations and their end users. The Mobile RUM solution addresses these issues by processing data first and providing developers with a powerful set of tools that ensures optimal app performance across diverse devices, operating systems, and network conditions.

"Our Mobile RUM solution gives developers unprecedented visibility into their iOS applications' performance," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix. "By providing real-time insights and detailed error analysis, we're empowering teams to deliver superior user experiences and customer satisfaction."

The Mobile RUM solution includes several key features, which provide a clear picture of error frequency and app stability and detailed information on specific errors, including error examples, in-depth data, analytics, and thread information.

Additional features allow developers to access a real-time feed of emerging errors, enabling immediate issue detection and resolution and visualizations and insights on error patterns, affected users, and performance trends.

When used with Coralogix's Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution, Mobile RUM provides a comprehensive view of application performance from front-end to back-end, enabling more effective issue resolution and ensuring a seamless user experience.

The Mobile RUM solution is now available to all Coralogix customers.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern, full-stack observability platform transforming how businesses process and understand their data. Our unique architecture powers in-stream analytics without reliance on indexing or hot storage. We specialize in comprehensive monitoring of logs, metrics, trace and security events, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership by up to 70%. Coralogix stands out for its simple pricing model, based solely on data volume ingested and retained, and offers free, fast customer support with less than 30 second response time and 1 hour resolution time. Our platform covers the entire range of observability with features such as APM, RUM, SIEM, Kubernetes monitoring and more, with hundreds of quick-start packs and integrations, all streamlined for providing immediate value.

