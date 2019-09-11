CoralTree Hospitality Selected to Manage Vivo Resorts in Puerto Escondio Mexico

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality Group, today announced that the company has been selected to manage Vivo Resorts in Puerto Escondio Mexico. The beachfront luxury lifestyle resort currently offers 130 condominium suites and 12 private residential villas with additional units in development as part of the resort's master plan. Vivo is the fifth new property CoralTree has added in 2019 and its first in Mexico.

"Vivo is a great complement to our current collection of hotels and resorts," said Luersen. "Our team has extensive experience working with residential resorts and managing properties in Mexico. We are thrilled to be back in the market and excited to bring four-star service to this exciting project."

The resort is located on the Emerald Coast of Oaxaca, Mexico just 20 minutes from Puerto Escondido. Vivo is situated on Palmarito Beach, which provides 12-miles of unspoiled beachfront along the Pacific Ocean. The resort offers one-, two-, three-, and four- bedroom beachfront condominium suites with expansive ocean views. All condominium suites feature luxury furnishings with granite kitchen counters, an abundant use of natural stone and exotic woods, designer faucets and stainless steel appliances. Villa residential homes offer ocean and mountain views as well as beachfront locations with private pools, landscaping, carports, high-end appliances and more.

Vivo offers several luxury amenities on-property for owners and guests. There are two infinity swimming pools and a family pool featuring a water slide and waterfall. The resort includes an ocean view fitness center, tennis and pickle ball courts, the Vivo Kid's Club, a business center, learning library and general store. The resort also features the Senses Spa by Elaina providing spa treatments, a meditation zone, juice bar and traditional Oaxacan sweat lodge. There are three food and beverage offerings including the award-winning Ernesto's Farm-to-Table Restaurant, Mezcalina's Sports Lounge and swim-up pool bar.

The property features a 3,500-square-foot event space with a view for weddings, group/meeting functions, business meetings and social gatherings. The Grand Palapa event space is located on the top floor of the clubhouse providing panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Palmarito Beach and the Sierra Madre del Sur mountain range.

Vivo is a gated community with for sale oceanfront condominiums and private homes. At full build-out, the property will include more than 400 condominium suites and 114 private villa residences.

"We've designed a resort community where residents, guests and staff know one another by name," added developer and visionary, Cary Mullen. "Vivo began as a personal vision for lifestyle and community. We believe that the CoralTree team fits this vision and will help us enliven our service philosophy, guest experience and bring value to our owners." Mullen, a two-time Olympian and World Cup downhill skier, has been a leader in the real estate industry since 1989. His sports background translates to a disciplined and winning approach to his real estate developments.

As part of the resort's commitment to community, Vivo launched the Vivo Foundation that focuses on social, economic and ecological vibrancy of the area. The foundation has supported local children's sporting groups, a local orphanage and is the main funding partner for a neighboring turtle sanctuary that's saved and released more than 300,000 baby sea turtles in the last four years.

Puerto Escondido is situated between the Sierra Madre del Sur Mountains and Pacific Ocean providing a multitude of activities. There are rivers and fresh water lakes nearby that provide a backdrop for numerous outdoor pursuits. The region offers surfing, sport fishing, scuba diving and snorkeling, horseback riding, hiking to waterfalls and hot springs, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboard, ecological tours and more. Getting to Vivo is easy with daily flights from Mexico City to the Puerto Escondido Airport (PXM), which is nine miles from the resort. Travelers also have the option of flying into the nearby Huatulco International Airport (HUX), which offers seasonal, non-stop flights from the United States and Canada.

Launched in December 2018, CoralTree Hospitality Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Angeles based Lowe, a real estate investment, management and development firm. With 3,200 employees, Colorado-based CoralTree delivers distinctive, memorable experiences that celebrate the surroundings, culture and community of each property. The 11 hotels and resorts currently managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group include independent, branded and soft-branded properties such as Terranea Resort on the Southern California coast, the El San Juan Resort in Puerto Rico, Hotel Lincoln in Chicago and Hotel Vitale in San Francisco with properties in Steamboat Springs and Golden, Colo. opening soon. CoralTree also provides asset management services to three resorts. For more information on CoralTree, visit www.CoralTreeHospitality.com.

SOURCE CoralTree Hospitality Group

