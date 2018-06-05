CORAS Sponsors American University Key Executive Leadership Conference June 6

MCLEAN, Va., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAS, a pioneer in Work Management since 2003, has partnered with American University to support its 9th Annual Key Executive Leadership Conference on June 6. CORAS has released its Trade Show and Conference Solutions, a meetings-specific program designed to support the work and orchestration of the events industry including conferences, trade shows, meet-ups, and more. As the leader in business agility, CORAS is disrupting business-as-usual by creating a solution that takes the place of multiple software programs and combinations. Working independently or in tandem with clients' existing programs, CORAS provides aggregated data, iterative processes, reporting, mind maps, apps, and transparency at all levels of the business pyramid throughout users' organizations.

The Key conference event provides participants with the opportunity to explore principles, industry trends, and best leadership practices. Held at American University in the heart of Washington, D.C., participants hail from the federal government and public sector, as well as non-governmental and non-profit organizations. The 2018 conference theme focuses on Innovation in a Box, with a number of interesting and provocative speakers. Topics focus on using diversity, innovation, engagement, methodology, positive psychology and various leadership strategies to drive and support current and future heads of American business.

"At CORAS, we live innovation and business agility every day," said Dan Naselius, President of CORAS. "Agility is the platform for the future of business - to be efficient, effective, responsive and competitive. It's important for us to contribute to our community and collaborate with other leaders who recognize that active participation in change is how we grow and stay engaged."

CORAS for Trade Show and Conference Solutions demonstrates ROI at the onset with features that increase value for all participants. As a SaaS solution, installation and set-up takes minutes. Businesses can avoid costly mistakes with improved visibility, transparency, and communication which all translates to greater business value. There is no outsourcing of the CORAS Mobile App, which is available on iOS and Android, and it facilitates an active and participatory experience for attendees with goal setting in advance, tailored event schedules, the ability to capture ideas/actions at the event, and organize and take action before, during & after with notes and assignments. There are also features that allow for team/management engagement and reporting of post-event brainstorms, actions, and follow-ups.

CORAS offers solutions in mid-market and enterprise level companies, including a flexible foundation for running your business; giving managers, project managers, and other stakeholders the tools they need to effectively manage their projects. This core project work management functionality is supported by a wealth of other key features, including BI/Analytics and Process Improvement. CORAS additionally offers instructor-led training, as well as self-service, learning centers, online forums and other optimal resources. To learn more about CORAS, visit us at http://bit.ly/CORASConferencesSolution or Eric Baughman (703) 797-1881 #110, eric.baughman@CORAS.com. For more information about the Key Executive Leadership Conference, visit http://www.american.edu/spa/key/Key-Conference.cfm.

