CORAVIN LAUNCHES THE CORAVIN GUIDE, WORLD'S FIRST & ONLY WINE BY-THE-GLASS GUIDE

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc. , the global leader in wine by-the-glass systems, is excited to introduce The Coravin Guide - the first and only guide to wine by-the-glass menus around the world. Now live, the digital guide features exceptional by-the-glass lists and spotlights sommeliers in restaurants, bars, hotels and private clubs.

In the U.S., The Coravin Guide will initially cover California, with additional cities to be included. Featured venues are recognized through a bespoke tiering system reflecting the breadth of the venues' by-the-glass programs. There are sections dedicated to seasonal listings and 'hidden gems' for menus with focused, but no less inspirational, menus.

One Glass 20 to 40 wines by-the-glass

Two Glasses 41 to 60 wines by-the-glass

Three Glasses Over 60 wines by-the-glass

Greg's Hidden Gems Small, but inspirational by-the-glass finds

"Wine by-the-glass should be about discovery, not limitation," says founder and inventor Greg Lambrecht. "The Coravin Guide gives wine lovers the freedom to find venues that share that same philosophy - where you can taste, explore and savor wine one glass at a time."

"We see first-hand how wine by-the-glass is evolving as consumer trends shift towards 'drinking less but better' and a deeper curiosity in wine exploration grows," adds Coravin CEO Dave Krupinski. "We recognized a clear need for a platform celebrating the quality, variety and accessibility of wines by-the-glass."

Participation in The Coravin Guide is free and open to all qualifying venues, regardless of whether they use a Coravin system. Venues can be registered here .

