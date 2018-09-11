Corax Announces Partnership With Willis Re for Modelling Cyber Risk

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corax, an international cyber risk analytics platform for the insurance sector, is pleased to announce its partnership with Willis Re, one of the world's leading reinsurance advisors.

This partnership highlights Corax's position as a world-class vendor of cyber analytics for insurance. It also underlines the increasing demand for cyber exposure insight, particularly the prediction of accumulated exposure to a "cyber quake"; where numerous companies suffer disruption simultaneously from the same event because of their reliance on the same internet infrastructure.

CEO of Corax, Jonathan Pope, said "The need to solve the problem of predicting widespread business interruption is being driven by the emergence of cyber warfare and sophisticated cyber attacks such as NotPetya, which crippled numerous multinational companies and in a number of cases inflicted nine-figure costs. That's why we've developed a unique vector-based aggregation model and mapping of the interconnected ecosystem, and by working collaboratively with Willis Re, we can support the development of cutting-edge insurance products to address these risks."

Corax is a cyber risk analytics platform that helps brokers, underwriters, and their reinsurance counterparts sell more cyber insurance. Corax uses data science, Machine Learning and advanced risk analytics to discover cyber exposure and underwriting insight. From brokers to underwriters, to re-insurers, Corax is focused on the entire insurance value chain, making lead generation, risk selection, pricing, cyber hygiene, scoring, exposure management and scenario modelling simple and effective.



