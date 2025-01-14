Corazon Community Services Appoints Interim Co-Executive Directors

Cicero-based nonprofit embraces new leadership to uphold its mission and integrity

CICERO, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corazon Community Services (CCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Melgoza, MSW, and Mason Garcera, CSWM, as interim co-executive directors, effective January 1, 2025. The leadership team brings extensive experience and dedication to ensuring CCS continues to serve the community with excellence.

With over 20 years of service in Cicero and surrounding areas, this leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment as CCS seeks to expand its impact and meet evolving community needs.

Melgoza and Garcera bring deep commitment to CCS, having already played vital roles in the organization's success.

Melgoza, the former Director of Health Services, specializes in micro social work with a focus on public health and clinical services. Her expertise in mental health, trauma-informed care, and healthcare access has driven impactful initiatives that address the needs of individuals and families.

"Corazon Community Services has long been a beacon of hope and opportunity in our community," said Melgoza. "We are honored to lead an organization with such a meaningful legacy and look forward to working with staff, volunteers, community partners, our Board and stakeholders to deepen our impact."

Garcera, the former Director of Operations, brings a strong background in macro social work, nonprofit management, and administration. His expertise in strategic planning, program development, and operational leadership has strengthened CCS's capacity to deliver sustainable, community-centered programs.

"Together, Vanessa and I bring complementary strengths to this leadership role," said Garcera. "We are excited to build on the agency's success and continue advancing the mission of creating empowered and thriving communities."

For over 20 years, CCS has fostered growth, inclusion, and community through youth development programs, health services, and educational programming at no cost to the community. To learn more or get involved visit corazoncs.org.

About Corazon Community Services

Founded in May 2003, Corazon Community Services (CCS) is a Cicero-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth, adults, and families through comprehensive support services. CCS offers programs that promote leadership, enhance health and wellness, facilitate restorative justice, and bridge the digital divide. By collaborating with partners and volunteers, CCS strengthens community resilience, inclusion, and long-term growth. Learn more at corazoncs.org or contact [email protected].

