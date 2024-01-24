Corbeau Unveils Crows Nest(SM), the World's First Project Success Navigation(SM) App

Interactive, mobile-first navigation application provides a central place for business leaders and project managers to get accurate and timely insights into project health and the potential for project success

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbeau, a leading project management technology solution provider, is launching Crows Nest, a new application to materially improve the ability of organizations to deliver projects successfully, on time, and on budget.

To thwart the epidemic of big technology project failures, Crows Nest is an application that ensures leaders, project sponsors, and project managers have easy access to the right data at the right time to support consistent delivery of successful projects.

With Crows Nest, business leaders can:

Use a mobile-first and easy-to-understand dashboard to view the state of all current projects, using data that your systems already collect.

Intuitively understand the health of the project, including what to do to help make sure it will finish on time and on budget.

More accurately predict how to make the project successful, driving more agile and data-driven decisions.

"In today's world of work, being accurate about your timelines and budget is more important than ever," said Benjamin Rebeske, Chief Executive Officer at Corbeau. "Millions of dollars are lost every year due to inaccurate or untimely reporting creating situations where teams aren't given the chance to effectively make informed decisions. Crows Nest provides a dynamic and easy-to-use app for business leaders, project sponsors, and project managers to have a comprehensive view of their projects. The centralized, mobile-first dashboard will save time, money, and the headaches that come with failing projects."

Existing disciplines inadequately equip project managers to do their best day-to-day work. This can result in the project sponsor being in the dark about what's been done or what's been done right, leading to a project truth gap. Crows Nest eliminates that gap.

"Crows Nest is an exciting tool that I'm looking forward to taking advantage of," said Ben Allen, Principal CIO at AllenCIO. "It is a great example of how with unprecedented amounts of data, leadership can have more accurate tools to enable more successful projects."

About Corbeau Tech:

Corbeau Tech helps businesses worldwide break free from the box-checking epidemic that surrounds traditional project management by prioritizing the success of projects, meeting deadlines, and staying within budget.

The Corbeau Team collective has over 75 years of real-world project expertise and executes effective business solutions designed to maximize project success.

