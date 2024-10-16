Corbel Capital Partners Announces New Equity Fund in the Lower Middle Market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbel Capital Partners ("Corbel" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm providing creative, flexible capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the closing of Corbel Equity Partners SBIC, L.P. ("CEP III"). With over $200 million in capital commitments, CEP III is another successful partnership with the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). CEP III will build upon and leverage the broader Corbel platform to provide equity capital ranging from $10-25mm for growth and buyout investments for companies under $20mm in EBITDA.

Corbel has raised more than $1 billion since the firm's founding and has supported over 50 platform investments and numerous add-ons. "We're honored to be one of the first managers the SBA has approved for their new equity accrual fund program," said Jeff Schwartz, Managing Partner. "This is our third license from the SBA, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting businesses in the lower middle market and provides an additional vehicle to partner with independent sponsors, private equity sponsors, entrepreneurs and management teams to finance and support growth in their companies."

Corbel Capital Partners is one of the first approved licensees for the new, exclusive SBA Accrual program Post this

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes structured debt or equity investments in lower market businesses and partners with management to create value.

Corbel manages over $1 billion of institutional capital on behalf of its network of investors. For more information, please visit www.CorbelCap.com

Please Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Corbel Capital Partners