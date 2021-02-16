Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc. Welcomes New Executive Team

CUMBERLAND, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbin Clinical Resources, parent company of Perineologic, is a privately held medical device manufacturer. They have developed and commercialized the PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System, which is the only FDA cleared, CE marked, Class ll medical device for performing freehand transperineal prostate biopsies.

The PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System: Reinventing the Prostate Biopsy Ken Knudson joins Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc. as new CEO. Photo courtesy of Vibrant Image. Rich Tourtellot (left) and David Tanksley (right) join as new Senior Vice Presidents of Sales. Photo courtesy of Vibrant Image.

Corbin Clinical Resources is expanding its commercial organization with the hiring of Ken Knudson, as CEO, as well as David Tanksley and Rich Tourtellot as Senior Vice Presidents of Sales. Their expertise in the field of urology will greatly enhance Corbin's ability to deliver precision and safety to patient care.

Ken Knudson has spent the past two years at Boston Scientific (BSC) after the successful acquisition of Augmenix Inc. in 2018 for six hundred million dollars, where he and his team were able to double sales year after year. Ken was instrumental in leading the commercial development and expansion as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for six years. He started his medical device career at BSC in 1995 and held several senior management positions before joining CR Bard as the Vice President of Sales of the Electrophysiology division, which was acquired by BSC in 2013. Ken held the role of VP of Sales Force effectiveness for the international franchises of CR Bard while living in London, England, for three years.

David Tanksley and Rich Tourtellot bring with them a combined 45 years of experience with sales and senior management positions in the medical device industry. Both men have also spent the last two years at BSC and were previously Senior Vice Presidents of Sales at Agumenix before its acquisition. Prior to that, David was Vice President of Sales at Salient Surgical Technologies and Rich was a Director at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

"Our company is so dedicated to providing patients with a better, safer prostate biopsy. I'm honored to bring on this incredibly talented and experienced team. Their deep knowledge of the urology market will be invaluable in furthering the adoption of the PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System." said inventor and founder Dr. Matthew Allaway, who will remain as President and Chairman of the Board.

"I am thrilled to be joining Dr. Allaway and his team to accelerate the adoption of this life changing technology. Our success will be measured by our ability to virtually eliminate the unnecessary risk of infection and sepsis after a routine diagnostic treatment. We will be able to increase cancer detection rates by generating better tissue samples and reduce the over prescription of antibiotics that is required for TRUS (transrectal ultrasound biopsy)" said Ken Knudson, incoming CEO.

More information can be found at perineologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements in this news release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc. (CCL) constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of a number of important factors, including the risks that: our development efforts may not be successful, we may not obtain regulatory approval to market any of our products in development and we may not be able to successfully commercialize any products for which we do receive marketing approval. In addition, CCL anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while CCL may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

