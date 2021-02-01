Corboy & Demetrio Partner Thomas A. Demetrio Ranked First in 2021 by IL Super Lawyers

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas A. Demetrio, co-founder of the legendary law firm Corboy & Demetrio, has been ranked first in the state by Illinois Super Lawyers for 2021.

It is the fifth year in a row Thomas has earned the #1 overall ranking by Super Lawyers, attaining the top designation in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

"I am truly humbled by this incredible honor, especially since our state has a treasure trove of amazing legal talent. Singling me out is an acknowledgment of the longstanding commitment and consistent excellence of all the talented Corboy & Demetrio attorneys," Demetrio said.

Thomas received the #1 ranking as the top aviation plaintiffs' lawyer by Illinois Leading Lawyers in 2019 and, in 2020, Thomas was included in Best Lawyers in America, which has included him in every edition since 1987. In 2014, the National Law Journal named Thomas to its inaugural "Top 50 Litigation Trailblazers and Pioneers," and, in 2019, The National Trial Lawyers named him to: "The Roundtable: America's 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers." In 2015, the prestigious Lawdragon, which has anointed Thomas "Dean of the Chicago Trial Bar," selected him for "Legends of the Bar," as one of only 50 lawyers nationwide who had been selected every year, since its inception, for its 500 Leading Lawyers in America, joining a select group that includes U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In 2021, Lawdragon published its 15th anniversary issue, which featured some of the Legends, including Thomas.

Thomas has acquired over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements in his career, including the first ever 8–figure compensatory verdict in Illinois and the largest personal injury verdict ever to be upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court. All of his verdicts have been paid. He has never lost an appeal.

For over 25 years, Thomas has been an invited Fellow of: The International Academy of Trial Lawyers, American College of Trial Lawyers, and the Inner Circle of Advocates. As a leader of the bar, Thomas has served as President of both the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and the 22,000-member Chicago Bar Association. He is an internationally sought after lecturer on trial techniques and advocacy skills and has authored more than 60 professional articles.

In 2016, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association awarded Thomas its highest honor, the Leonard M. Ring Lifetime Achievement Award. That same year, Thomas received the Chicago Bar Association's prestigious Justice John Paul Stevens Award – from Justice Stevens himself.

Thomas is one of 13 Corboy & Demetrio attorneys selected to 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. They include Partners: Philip Harnett Corboy, Michael K. Demetrio, Francis Patrick Murphy, David R. Barry, Jr., Susan J. Schwartz, Kenneth T. Lumb, Daniel S. Kirschner, Michelle M. Kohut, William T. Gibbs and Edward G. Willer. Associate Attorneys Michael D. Ditore and Andrew P. Stevens were selected to Illinois Rising Stars.

Corboy & Demetrio is proud that 40% of IL Super Lawyers' 2021 Top Ten list are current or former C&D lawyers. Of IL Super Lawyers' Top 100 list, 11% are currently employed by or have worked at our firm. Overall, 50 lawyers selected to 2021 IL Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the areas of personal injury and medical malpractice either are currently employed by or have worked at our firm.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our Chicago personal injury lawyers are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of $1 million. To contact Thomas Demetrio or another attorney at Corboy & Demetrio, call 312-346-3191 or email us at [email protected]. We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go www.corboydemetrio.com .

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis, Esq., Communications Director, Corboy & Demetrio, 312-550-2077 or [email protected]

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio

Related Links

http://www.corboydemetrio.com

