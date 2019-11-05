Corboy & Demetrio Selected to 2020 Best Law Firms for 10th Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio has been selected to the 2020 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. The firm has been selected every year since the directory's inception a decade ago.

"We are extremely proud that U.S. News recognizes the high level of service we consistently provide our clients," Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder Thomas Demetrio said.

"The rankings reflect the dedication of all our attorneys," Corboy & Demetrio Partner Philip Corboy, Jr. said.

Corboy & Demetrio earned the ranking of a Tier 1 law firm in Chicago in the practice areas of Plaintiff's Personal Injury and Plaintiff's Medical Malpractice, the highest rankings a plaintiff's law firm can attain in both practice areas.

Firms included in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to U.S. News – Best Lawyers®.

To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S.

A record nine Corboy & Demetrio partners were named to the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of personal injury litigation, medical malpractice and commercial litigation.

They include Thomas A. Demetrio, Philip Corboy, Jr., David "Chip" R. Barry, Jr., Robert J. Bingle, Michael K. Demetrio, Daniel S. Kirschner, Michelle M. Kohut, Kenneth T. Lumb and Francis Patrick Murphy.

