Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

- Company is advancing its integrin program and on schedule for initiating clinical studies in 2023

- Expanding immuno-oncology pipeline through strategic transactions remains key priority

- Cash and investments on hand of $98.3 million funds operations into the first quarter of 2024

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Mar 08, 2022, 08:05 ET

NORWOOD, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, today provided corporate updates and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2021.

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

  • Hired Rachael Brake, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening the Company's capabilities to expand and develop its innovative immuno-oncology pipeline.
  • Anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) program targeting the inhibition of TGFβ is progressing on schedule.
    • CRB-601, an anti-αvβ8 mAb, is being developed as a potential treatment for solid tumors. This approach has demonstrated promising data in preclinical cancer models. IND-enabling activities are underway, and the program is progressing toward IND submission in the first half of 2023.
    • CRB-602 is a discovery stage anti-αvβ6/αvβ8 mAb currently being explored in potential models of cancer and fibrosis.
  • The 2nd generation cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist program is progressing through preclinical studies and regulatory pathway evaluation. In animal models of diet-induced obesity, Corbus compounds induce weight loss and impact multiple metabolic parameters, both as monotherapies and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists.
  • Topline data from the National Institutes of Health-sponsored Phase 2 study of lenabasum in systemic lupus erythematosus is expected in the first half of 2022. The Company will seek partnerships to fund further development.

"We are executing on our plan to transform Corbus into a company with a novel and diversified pipeline focusing on the nexus between the immune system and cancer. Our integrin program is progressing on schedule and we look forward to entering the clinic in 2023," commented Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "We are actively engaging in business development activities with the goal of expanding our immuno-oncology pipeline."

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End December 31, 2021:

Revenue from awards and licenses was $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $658,000 in the comparable period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue from awards and licenses was $882,000, compared to $3,937,000 in the comparable period in 2020. 

Operating expenses decreased by $11.5 million to approximately $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $21.5 million in the comparable period in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses decreased by $69.9 million to approximately $56.9 million, compared to $126.7 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, and an overall reduction in compensation expense.

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $10.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.08, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of approximately $8.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.10, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $45.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.37, compared to a net loss of approximately $111.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $1.42 for the same period in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company has $98.3 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations into the first quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus 

Corbus is an immunology company committed to connecting innovation to our purpose of improving lives by developing new medicines that target the nexus between the immune system and cancer. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,006,632

$

85,433,441

Investments

72,640,520



Restricted cash

192,475


350,000

Stock subscriptions receivable




960,033

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,365,010


3,712,861

Contract asset




1,618,296

Total current assets

100,204,637


92,074,631

Restricted cash

477,425


669,900

Property and equipment, net

2,392,696


4,067,837

Operating lease right of use assets

4,609,110


5,248,525

Other assets

46,385


234,038

Total assets

$

107,730,253

$

102,294,931

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Notes payable

$

767,938

$

710,158

Accounts payable

1,782,277


7,381,183

Accrued expenses

10,093,312


22,005,432

Derivative liability

133,710


797,000

Operating lease liabilities, current

1,136,948


1,004,063

Current portion of long-term debt

3,093,344



Total current liabilities

17,007,529


31,897,836

Long-term debt, net of debt discount

15,636,275


18,029,005

Other long-term liabilities

22,205



Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

5,956,217


7,093,165

Total liabilities

38,622,226


57,020,006

Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,
125,230,881 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 150,000,000
shares authorized, and 98,852,696 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2020

12,523


9,885

Additional paid-in capital

418,891,713


349,358,378

Accumulated deficit

(349,733,764)


(304,093,338)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(62,445)



Total stockholders' equity

69,108,027


45,274,925

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

107,730,253

$

102,294,931

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

For the Years Ended
December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue from awards

$



$

658,204

$

881,705

$

3,937,230

Operating expenses:











Research and development

5,763,601


16,110,287


36,445,285


98,267,213

General and administrative

4,234,760


5,360,231


20,425,444


28,480,250

Total operating expenses

9,998,361


21,470,518


56,870,729


126,747,463

Operating loss

(9,998,361)


(20,812,314)


(55,989,024)


(122,810,233)

Other income (expense), net:











Other income (expense), net

109,664


13,266,206


11,899,992


13,270,211

Interest income (expense), net

(390,899)


(679,704)


(1,830,486)


(1,028,359)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

(6,853)


(40,000)


663,290


(251,000)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss),
net

25,716


(346,058)


(384,198)


(449,999)

Other income (expense), net

(262,372)


12,200,444


10,348,598


11,540,853

Net loss

$

(10,260,733)

$

(8,611,870)

$

(45,640,426)

$

(111,269,380)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.37)

$

(1.42)

Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding, basic and diluted

125,230,881


87,207,293


122,990,011


78,133,289

SOURCE Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

